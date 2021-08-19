County arrests
The Limestone County Sheriff's Office reported the following arrests Wednesday:
• Rachael Forsythe, 1000 block East First Street, Hopkinsville, converted statute
• Steven Gentle, 1500 block Walker Lane, New Market, converted statute
• Austin Smith, 900 block 1st Avenue, Athens, third-degree criminal mischief
County thefts
The Limestone County Sheriff's Office reported no new thefts Wednesday.
City arrests
The Athens Police Department reported the following arrests Wednesday:
• Andrew Scott Strasser, 30, 1000 block U.S. 72, Athens, theft by deception-probation violation
• Lajarvis Cortez Malone, 37, 900 block West Washington Street, Athens, carrying a concealed weapon-warrant
• Bradley Taylor McCubbins, 31, Washington Street/Shaw Street, Athens, harassment
• Dajuan M. Psalmonds, 25, 1000 block U.S. 72, Athens, fleeing or attempting to elude law enforcement officer
• Mansel Andrew Knight, 34, Jefferson Street and Monroe Street, Athens, driving under the influence
City thefts
The Athens Police Department reported the following thefts Wednesday:
• ATHENS—Smith & Wesson BG380 semi-automatic ACP handgun valued at $379 and
a Smith & Wesson M629-6 5-inch 44 MAG revolver valued at $850 reported stolen Aug. 18, 2000 block Executive Drive.
