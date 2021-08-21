County arrests
The Limestone County Sheriff's Office reported the following arrests Thursday and Friday:
• Jessica Braden, 2200 block Garden Road, Elkmont, public intoxication
• Christian Vazquez-Cruz, 9000 block North Jefferson Street, Athens, second-degree possession of marijuana and public intoxication
• Brandie Guerrero, 1700 Elm Street, Athens, third-degree theft of lost property (Athens Police)
• Robert Harris, 2400 block U.S. 31 South, Athens, driving on suspended/revoked license
• Timothy Kellum, 1900 block County Road, Rogersville, driving on suspended/revoked license
• Matthew Markley, 2000 block Calhoun Drive, Florence, public intoxication
• Reuben Mason, 300 block Vine Street, Athens, firearm discharge while occupying a vehicle
• Deibeth Munoz-Nava, 14000 block Carter Road, Athens, violation of domestic violence protection
• Brandon Reed, 19000 block Cox Road, Athens, fourth-degree theft of lost property
• Shanna Rozell, 17000 block Brownsferry Road, Athens, driving on suspended/revoked license
• Stephan Wise, 90 block Joiner Lane, Lexington, other agency warrant
• Michael Wood, 1200 block Montreat Drive, Athens, fourth-degree theft
County thefts
The Limestone County Sheriff's Office reported no new thefts Thursday or Friday.
City arrests
Athens Police Department reported the following arrests Thursday and Friday
• Darla Deann Bunn, 39, theft of property
City thefts
Athens Police Department reported the following thefts Friday:
• Athens—IRS Check valued at $600 reported stolen Aug. 18
• Athens—Multiple items valued at a total of $377.54 reported stolen Aug. 18, 1000 block U.S. 72 East
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.