County arrests
The Limestone County Sheriff's Office reported the following arrests Monday:
• Kerry Crutcher, 9000 block Blue Springs Road, Athens, third-degree criminal trespass
• Natasha Needham, Pine Road, Athens, public intoxication
• Christopher Smith, 25000 block Sardis Springs Road, Athens, DUI (alcohol)
• Alicia Allen, 90 block Red Bud Lane, Decatur, second-degree promoting prison contraband
• Jason Dobbs, 100 block Sanderfer Road, Athens, possession of a controlled substance
• Joshua Leeth, 1200 block Jackson Street Southeast, Decatur, public intoxication
County thefts
The Limestone County Sheriff's Office reported the following thefts Monday:
• LESTER — U.S. currency valued at $65 stolen between Aug. 12 and Aug. 20, 28000 block Monday Road
• ELKMONT — Silver 2009 Hyundai Accent valued at $3,000 stolen between Aug. 20 and Aug. 21, 28000 block Boyd's Chapel Road
ARDMORE — 20 foot Better Built gooseneck trailer valued at $20,000 stolen Aug. 22, 29000 block Pulaski Pike Road
City arrests
Athens Police Department reported the following arrests Monday:
• Jessika Betty Jones, 18, fourth-degree theft of property
• Lynette Hobbs Pugh, 62, fourth-degree theft of property
• Cindy Frederick Bussey, 53, fourth-degree theft of property
• Matthew James Markley, 48, third-degree criminal trespass
• Alicia Nicole Allen, 24, possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of marijuana
• Harold Dean McNatt, 42, DUI (controlled substance)
• Jason Erik Dobbs, 47, possession of a controlled substance
• Johnny Wayne Ruffin, 54, possession of a controlled substance, driving while license revoked, failure to display insurance and second-degree domestic violence (criminal mischief)
• Angela Ruth Green, 60, disorderly conduct and resisting arrest
City thefts
Athens Police Department reported the following thefts Monday:
• ATHENS — Miscellaneous merchandise valued at $48.88, miscellaneous merchandise valued at $406.91 and miscellaneous merchandise valued at $135.61 reported stolen Aug. 21 and Aug. 22, 1000 block U.S. 72 East
• ATHENS — Vehicle tag valued at $1 reported stolen Aug. 20, 700 block Clinton Street South
• ATHENS — Pewter set valued at $100, silver tea set valued at $7,000, antique birdcage valued at $100, three-tier birdhouse valued at $100, three glass door knobs valued at $50, camping/hunting/fishing equipment valued at $300, Iron Bear pot valued at $30, iron kettle valued at $30, glassware set valued at $50, Invisalign braces valued at $200, Gucci, Prada and St. Lauvet sunglasses valued at $250, gold ring guard valued at $100, gold watch valued at $200, silver necklace valued at $200 and silver bracelet valued at $150 reported stolen Aug. 20, 600 block Norton Drive
• ATHENS — Samsung 9-inch tablet valued at $250 reported stolen Aug. 20, 400 block Sanders Street
• ATHENS — Vehicle tag valued at $50 reported stolen Aug. 20, 1000 block U.S. 72 East
• ATHENS — Damage to vehicle doors valued at $100 reported Aug. 20, 1400 block Malone Street North
• ATHENS — T-Mobile REVVL 4 cellphone valued at $200 reported stolen Aug. 21, 200 block U.S. 31 North
• ATHENS — Wallet valued at $10, phone charger valued at $20, Subutex drugs valued at $20 and EBT/Social Security cards of unknown value reported stolen Aug. 21, 1400 block Thrasher Boulevard
• ATHENS — Damage to chainlink fence valued at $500 reported Aug. 21, 400 block Madison Street South
• ATHENS — Wallet valued at $20, U.S. currency valued at $20 and Social Security card, driver's license and Redstone Federal Credit Union card of unknown value reported stolen Aug. 21
• ATHENS — U.S. currency valued at $700, Redstone Federal Credit Union checkbook valued at $25 and driver's license of unknown value reported stolen Aug. 22, 600 block Ninth Avenue
• ATHENS — Samsung A-12 cellphone valued at $700 reported stolen Aug. 22, 1100 block U.S. 72 East
