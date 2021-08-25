County arrests

The Limestone County Sheriff’s Office reported the following arrests Tuesday:

• Sherri Barr, 21000 block Alabama 251, Athens

• James Beasley, 27000 block Shannon Road, Ardmore, possession of a controlled substance and attempt to elude by any means

• Johnathon Cain, 17000 block Holland Heights, Athens, interference with domestic violence and third-degree domestic violence-third-degree criminal mischief

• Jack Malone III, 16000 block Poplar Creek Road, Athens, public intoxication

County thefts

The Limestone County Sheriff's Office reported the following thefts Tuesday:

• ATHENS — U.S. currency valued at $3,000 stolen between Aug. 8 and Aug. 23, 16000 block Mooresville Road and 40 Caliber Glock 22 pistol valued at $800 reportedly stolen Aug. 8

• ATHENS — Outlaw 2014 Bad Boy Zero Turn Lawn Mower valued at $7,000 and a Outlaw 2014 Bad Boy Zero Turn Lawn Mower valued at $7,000 reportedly stolen Aug. 23, 29000 block U.S. 72.

• ATHENS — Smith & Wesson 40 caliber pistol valued at $400 stolen Aug. 23 and Aug. 24 and a Stoegun 20 gauge M3020 shotgun valued at $500 reportedly stolen Aug. 24, 13000 block Ridinger Road

• ATHENS — U.S. currency valued at $25 reportedly stolen between Aug. 23 and Aug. 24, 12000 block Lakeview Street

City arrests/thefts

The Athens Police Department reported no new arrests or thefts Tuesday.

Tags

Trending Video

Recommended for you