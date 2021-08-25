County arrests
The Limestone County Sheriff’s Office reported the following arrests Tuesday:
• Sherri Barr, 21000 block Alabama 251, Athens
• James Beasley, 27000 block Shannon Road, Ardmore, possession of a controlled substance and attempt to elude by any means
• Johnathon Cain, 17000 block Holland Heights, Athens, interference with domestic violence and third-degree domestic violence-third-degree criminal mischief
• Jack Malone III, 16000 block Poplar Creek Road, Athens, public intoxication
County thefts
The Limestone County Sheriff's Office reported the following thefts Tuesday:
• ATHENS — U.S. currency valued at $3,000 stolen between Aug. 8 and Aug. 23, 16000 block Mooresville Road and 40 Caliber Glock 22 pistol valued at $800 reportedly stolen Aug. 8
• ATHENS — Outlaw 2014 Bad Boy Zero Turn Lawn Mower valued at $7,000 and a Outlaw 2014 Bad Boy Zero Turn Lawn Mower valued at $7,000 reportedly stolen Aug. 23, 29000 block U.S. 72.
• ATHENS — Smith & Wesson 40 caliber pistol valued at $400 stolen Aug. 23 and Aug. 24 and a Stoegun 20 gauge M3020 shotgun valued at $500 reportedly stolen Aug. 24, 13000 block Ridinger Road
• ATHENS — U.S. currency valued at $25 reportedly stolen between Aug. 23 and Aug. 24, 12000 block Lakeview Street
City arrests/thefts
The Athens Police Department reported no new arrests or thefts Tuesday.
