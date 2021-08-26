County arrests
The Limestone County Sheriff's Office reported the following arrests Wednesday:
• Mika Takiyah Ellis, 42, 2100 block Lindsay Lane South, Athens, fraudulent use of a credit card
• Angela Ruth Green, 60, 24000 block Shipley Hollow Road, Elkmont, first-degree criminal trespass
• Summer Leigh Hovis, 20, 27000 block Harvest Road, Athens, harassment
• Taylor Jade Lide, 20, 26000 block Second Street, Ardmore, domestic violence (strangulation)
• Jake Harley Modica, 31, 20000 block Hogan Drive, Elkmont, nonsupport of a child
• Kevin Quintanilla, 29, 1000 block Seventh Avenue South, Decatur, third-degree domestic violence (third-degree criminal mischief)
• Mickey Dale Sanders, 36, 17000 block Ferry Road, Athens, nonsupport of a child
• Timothy Dale Scroggins, 31, 3700 block Nancy Green Road, Pulaski, Tennessee, two counts third-degree possession of a forged instrument
• Michelle Elizabeth Staggs, 20, 500 block Horton Street, Athens, third-degree domestic violence (third-degree criminal mischief)
• Kenneth O'Brian Tisdale, 29, 16000 block Huntsville-Browns Ferry Road, Athens, possession of a controlled substance
• Trevor Lee Warren, 20, 4800 block Northwest Rumson Road, Huntsville, two counts breaking and entering a vehicle
County thefts
The Limestone County Sheriff's Office reported the following thefts Wednesday:
• ATHENS — Dell laptop valued at $700, Hi Point .380 pistol valued at $100, Targus backpack valued at $50, truck key valued at $4, green wallet valued at $15, blue Amazon purse valued at $30, yellow gold ring with diamond valued at $20, Social Security card, driver's license and five credit cards of unknown value, 10 keys valued at $15, two pairs sunglasses valued at $220 and headphones valued at $60 stolen between Aug. 23 and Aug. 24, 15000 block Quinn Road
• ELKMONT — Gray 1974 Ford Ranger valued at $2,500 stolen between May 25 and Aug. 24, 18000 block Sparrow Lane
• ATHENS — Three catalytic converters valued at $1,050 stolen between Aug. 15 and Aug. 24, 15000 block New Cut Road
City arrests
Athens Police Department reported the following arrests Wednesday:
• Sergeant Elbert Thomas, 37, fourth-degree theft
• Ramadhani Omandi Otiyo, 25, sale of alcohol to a minor
• Angela M. Thrasher, 60, first-degree criminal trespass
• Joseph T. Wise, 28, fugitive from justice
City thefts
Athens Police Department reported the following thefts Wednesday:
• ATHENS — Wallet valued at $40, two credit cards, Social Security card and driver's license of unknown value and U.S. currency valued at $820 stolen Aug. 24, 600 block Jefferson Street South
