County arrests
The Limestone County Sheriff's Office reported the following arrests Monday:
• Jeremy Centeno Jr., 1200 block Plainview Circle, Athens, obstruction of government operations and second-degree possession of marijuana
• David Keeton, 200 block Chestnutt Street, Athens, second-degree possession of marijuana, possession of a controlled substance and first-degree possession of drug paraphernalia
• Jack Malone III, 16000 block Poplar Creek Road, Athens, reckless driving, two counts
driving while license suspended
• James Melton Jr., 19000 block Sherry Conn Lane, Tanner, third-degree burglary
• Barry Wooley, 20000 block Myers Road, Athens, three counts third-degree burglary
• Elmer Dunbar, 7800 block Holt Springer Road, Athens, public intoxication
• Jessica Thompson, 100 block Henry Drive, Athens, possession of a controlled substance
• Billy Haggermaker, 23000 block Saint John Road, Athens, second-degree possession of marijuana,
• Brian Johnson, 2100 block Levert Avenue, Athens, DUI (alcohol)
• Brandon Peacock, 100 block O'Conner Drive, Athens, violation of a domestic violence protection order
• Amanda Robinson, 1500 block Elkton Street, Athens, third-degree domestic violence (menacing)
• Deavon Rutherford, 21000 block Ashley Brook Way, Elkmont, driving while license suspended
County thefts
The Limestone County Sheriff's Office reported the following thefts Monday:
• ELKMONT — Electric chainsaw valued at $60 stolen between July 25-31, 23000 block West Clearmont Drive
• ATHENS — Smith & Wesson M&P .40 pistol valued at $270 stolen between Aug. 25-26, 24000 block Lisa Drive
• ATHENS — Blue 2010 Hyundai Electra of unknown value stolen Aug. 27, 21000 block Cottonbelt Road
• ARDMORE — Catalytic converter valued at $1,500 stolen between Aug. 26-27, 28000 block Alabama 53
• ELKMONT — Alabama license plate valued at $25 stolen between June 1 and Aug. 26, 22000 block Fain Road
• ATHENS — Costa Del Mar sunglasses valued at $230 and two pairs sunglasses valued at $30 stolen between Aug. 25-27, 24000 block Lisa Drive
• ELKMONT — Black 2010 utility trailer valued at $3,500 stolen between Aug.26-27, 21000 block Tillman Mill Road
• ATHENS — Red 1994 Honda 200 ATV valued at $500 stolen between Aug. 24-27, 17000 block Crosskey Road
• ELKMONT — Red Lincoln MIG welder valued at $500, Kobalt lawnmower valued at $250, Bosch air compressor valued at $200 and Pittsburgh floor jack valued at $150 stolen between Aug. 27-28, 28000 block Pettusville Road
• ATHENS — Two catalytic converters valued at $2,200 stolen Aug. 26, 12000 block U.S. 72
City arrests
Athens Police Department reported the following arrests Monday:
• Christopher Bernard Williams, 52, harassment
• David Lee Guess, 51, possession of a controlled substance
• Jason David Keeton, 36, switched tag, driving while license suspended and driving without insurance
City thefts
Athens Police Department reported the following thefts Monday:
• ATHENS — Damage to residential window valued at $100 reported Aug. 27, 1100 block Pryor Street West
• ATHENS — U.S. mail of unknown value stolen Aug. 27, 200 block Market Street West
• Michael Kors wallet valued at $40, car key valued at $230 and Apple Airpods valued at $150 stolen Aug. 27, 900 block Hobbs Street East
• ATHENS — Brother ADS2700W scanner valued at $369.99 and Epson RR 600W scanner valued at $449.99 stolen Aug. 27, 1000 block U.S. 72 East
• ATHENS — Two Makita grinders valued at $200, Rigid shop vac valued at $150 and vehicle paperwork of unknown value stolen Aug. 30, 1000 block U.S. 72 East
