County arrests
The Limestone County Sheriff's Office reported the following arrests Tuesday:
• Amanda Forbes, Ardmore, public intoxication
• Brandon Peacock, 100 block O'Connor Drive, Athens, violation of domestic violence protection order
• Jonathan Senior, 18000 block Townsend Road, Athens, third-degree domestic violence, third-degree simple assault and illegal possession of a concealed weapon
• Hannah Tatum, 1400 block Bell Road, Athens
• Timothy Towe, 23000 block Upper Fort Hampton Road, Elkmont, driving while license suspended/revoked and operating a vehicle without insurance
County thefts
The Limestone County Sheriff's Office reported the following thefts Tuesday.
• MADISON — Electric meter valued at $450 stolen Aug. 28, 7000 block Greenbrier Road
City arrests
The Athens Police Department reported the following arrests Tuesday:
• Tony Allen Walker, 26, fugitive from justice
City thefts
The Athens Police Department reported the following thefts Tuesday:
• Samsung Galaxy cellphone valued at $100 stolen Aug. 30, 600 block U.S. 31
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.