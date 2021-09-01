County arrests

The Limestone County Sheriff's Office reported the following arrests Tuesday:

• Amanda Forbes, Ardmore, public intoxication

• Brandon Peacock, 100 block O'Connor Drive, Athens, violation of domestic violence protection order

• Jonathan Senior, 18000 block Townsend Road, Athens, third-degree domestic violence, third-degree simple assault and illegal possession of a concealed weapon

• Hannah Tatum, 1400 block Bell Road, Athens

• Timothy Towe, 23000 block Upper Fort Hampton Road, Elkmont, driving while license suspended/revoked and operating a vehicle without insurance

County thefts

The Limestone County Sheriff's Office reported the following thefts Tuesday.

• MADISON — Electric meter valued at $450 stolen Aug. 28, 7000 block Greenbrier Road

City arrests

The Athens Police Department reported the following arrests Tuesday:

• Tony Allen Walker, 26, fugitive from justice

City thefts

The Athens Police Department reported the following thefts Tuesday:

• Samsung Galaxy cellphone valued at $100 stolen Aug. 30, 600 block U.S. 31

