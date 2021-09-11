County arrests
The Limestone County Sheriff's Office reported the following arrests Friday:
• Jonathan Adams, 13000 block Quinn Road, Athens, DUI (alcohol)
• Mika Ellis, 2100 block Lindsay Lane South, Athens, fraudulent use of credit/debit card
• Stephen Harbin, 27000 block Saddle Trail, Toney, attempt to elude by motor vehicle
• Laura Hyde, 100 block Day Dream Avenue, Yulee, Florida, first-degree theft (auto)
• Scotty Payne, homeless, Ardmore, first-degree burglary and three counts domestic violence
• Crystal Pruitt, 26000 block Scroggins Road, Elkmont, third-degree burglary
• Aronde' Walker, unknown block Blackburn Road, Athens, second-degree burglary and second-degree assault (aggravated)
• Thomas Williams, 13000 block Nancy Lou Loop, Athens, disorderly conduct
County thefts
The Limestone County Sheriff's Office reported the following thefts Friday:
• TANNER — U.S. currency valued at $3,000 stolen Sept. 2, 9000 block Settle Road
• ATHENS — Debit card of unknown value stolen between Aug. 29 and Sept. 7, 14000 block Blackburn Road
• ARDMORE — Two catalytic converters valued at $800 stolen Sept. 8, 28000 block Alabama 53
• ATHENS — Wallet valued at $12, Samsung Galaxy A52 valued at $532, credit and debit cards of unknown value and medications of unknown value stolen during a vehicle break-in Sept. 7, 15000 block Estate Drive
• ATHENS — Hand tools valued at $1,200 stolen between Sept. 4 and 9, 16000 block Poplar Creek Road
• ELKMONT — Box of Kobalt tools valued at $1,000, box of Craftsman tools valued at $1,000, two floor jacks valued at $250, two side grinders valued at $80, electric drill valued at $120, miscellaneous tools valued at $50 and bottle jack valued at $150 stolen between Sept. 8 and 9, 27000 block New Bethel Road
• ATHENS — Unknown amount of tools of unknown value stolen between Sept. 5 and 9, 22000 block Piney Chapel Road
• ELKMONT — Unknown amount of guns of unknown value stolen between Sept. 1 and 8, 28000 block Upper Elkton Road
• TONEY — Catalytic converter valued at $1,100 stolen between Aug. 12 and Sept. 9, 28000 block Bethel Road
• ELKMONT — White 2008 FRHT CL120T of unknown value stolen Sept. 9, 25000 block Elkton Road
City arrests
Athens Police Department reported the following arrests Friday:
• Alisha Quinn, 100 block Lauderdale 157, Rogersville, possession of a controlled substance
• James Christopher Wilson, 30, of 21000 block Rochelle Road, Athens, fourth-degree theft of property
• Lacey Elizabeth Ezell Todd, 35, of 20000 block Yarbrough Road, Athens, fourth-degree theft of property
• Labrontae Lamar Sales Jr., 29, of 1400 block 12th Street, Athens, third-degree criminal trespass
• Kenneth Lee Waggoner, 34, of 300 block Shelby Street, Montevallo, DUI (alcohol) and attempt to elude a police officer
• Loretta Williams, 100 block East Sanderfer Road, Athens, public intoxication
City thefts
Athens Police Department reported the following thefts Friday:
• Xbox One X valued at $250 and keys valued at $32 stolen Sept. 8, 19000 block Airfield Street
