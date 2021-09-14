County arrests
The Limestone County Sheriff's Office reported the following arrests Monday:
• Pamela Jade Hodges, 18, 10000 block U.S. 31 South, Tanner, DUI (controlled substance) (Athens Police)
• Tyrone McCree, 2200 block Rose Street, Lake Charles, Louisiana, DUI (combines substances) and driving without a license
• Jeremy Lee Tucker, 27, 17000 block Pamela Drive, Athens, third-degree possession of a forged instrument (Athens Police)
• Nicholas White Jr., 100 block East Sanderfer Road, Athens, three counts third-degree burglary and two counts first-degree theft
• James Beasley, 24000 block Drawbaugh Road, Athens, drug trafficking
• Raymond Hundley, 100 block Claudia Drive, Owens Crossroads, two counts drug trafficking and attempting to elude
• Jamar Martindale, 19000 block Cave Branch Road, Elkmont, third-degree domestic violence
• Michael Johnson, 1700 block Ninth Avenue, Decatur, nonsupport of a child
• Christopher Dwight Gee, 43, 18000 block Coffman Road, Athens, DUI (other substance) (Athens Police)
• Michael Smith, 23000 block Zion Church Lane, Tanner, nonsupport of a child and theft
County thefts
The Limestone County Sheriff's Office reported the following thefts Monday:
• ARDMORE — U.S. currency valued at $15,000 stolen between Sept. 8-10, 29000 block Bates Hollow Road
• ELKMONT — Red 1999 utility trailer valued at $2,500 stolen Sept. 10, 22000 block Sandlin Road
• ATHENS — Metal post valued at $64 stolen between Sept. 9-12, 11000 block Snake Road
• ATHENS — Grip-on magnetic roller valued at $85, Perfect Fit bicycle valued at $40 and Crunch car stereo amp valued at $40 stolen Sept. 9, 15000 block Ham Road
City arrests
Athens Police Department reported the following arrests Monday:
• Crystal Crumpler Pruitt, 44, 26000 block Scoggins Road, Elkmont, fourth-degree theft of property
• Jarkita Teriana Malone, 26, 3900 block Troy Swasey Boulevard, Huntsville, third-degree assault
• Kimberly Ann McKellar, 60, 24000 block Lisa Drive, Athens, fourth-degree theft
• Michelle Verniece Brummitt, 29, 28000 block West Limestone School Road, Athens, theft
• Anita Grant Sullivant, 63, 18000 block Alabama 99, Athens, fourth-degree theft of property
• Melissa Coffman Horton, 53, 19000 block Moyers Road, Athens, fourth-degree theft
City thefts
Athens Police Department reported the following thefts Monday:
• ATHENS — Miscellaneous property valued at $56.56 stolen Sept. 10, 1000 block U.S. 72 East
• ATHENS — Wallet and U.S. currency valued at $200 stolen Sept. 10, 600 block U.S. 72 West
• ATHENS — Miscellaneous items valued at $116.87 stolen Sept. 10, 1000 block U.S. 72 East
• ATHENS — Case of Modelo beer valued at $20 stolen Sept. 10, 1500 block North Jefferson Street
• TANNER — Glock 22 Gen 4 pistol valued at $450 stolen Sept. 10, Capitol Hill Drive
• TANNER — Pair of hunting/fishing waders valued at $100 stolen Sept. 10, 20000 block Capitol Hill Drive
• ATHENS — U.S. currency of unknown value stolen Sept. 11, 1000 block U.S. 72 East
• ATHENS — Merchandise valued at $67.35 stolen Sept. 12, 1200 block East Pryor Street
