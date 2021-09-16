County arrests
The Limestone County Sheriff's Office reported the following arrests Wednesday:
• Aronde' Walker, Blackburn Road, Athens, first-degree theft
• Aston Wilbourn, 14000 block Quinn Road, Athens, third-degree criminal trespass
County thefts
The Limestone County Sheriff's Office reported the following thefts Wednesday:
• ATHENS — Silver 2013 Mazda 3 valued at $6,000 stolen between Sept. 10-12, 17000 block Sneed St.
• ATHENS — Black 2014 Nissan Altima valued at $10,000 stolen between July 5-12, 20000 block Bonnie Blue Way
• ELKMONT — Ruger P95 9 mm pistol valued at $300 stolen Sept. 13, 24000 block Elkton Road
City arrests
Athens Police Department reported no new arrests Wednesday.
City thefts
Athens Police Department reported the following thefts Wednesday:
• ATHENS — License plate valued at $1 stolen Sept. 14, 19000 block Airfield Street
