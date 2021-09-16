County arrests

The Limestone County Sheriff's Office reported the following arrests Wednesday:

• Aronde' Walker, Blackburn Road, Athens, first-degree theft

• Aston Wilbourn, 14000 block Quinn Road, Athens, third-degree criminal trespass

County thefts

The Limestone County Sheriff's Office reported the following thefts Wednesday:

• ATHENS — Silver 2013 Mazda 3 valued at $6,000 stolen between Sept. 10-12, 17000 block Sneed St.

• ATHENS — Black 2014 Nissan Altima valued at $10,000 stolen between July 5-12, 20000 block Bonnie Blue Way

• ELKMONT — Ruger P95 9 mm pistol valued at $300 stolen Sept. 13, 24000 block Elkton Road

City arrests

Athens Police Department reported no new arrests Wednesday.

City thefts

Athens Police Department reported the following thefts Wednesday:

• ATHENS — License plate valued at $1 stolen Sept. 14, 19000 block Airfield Street

