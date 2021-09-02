County arrests
The Limestone County Sheriff's Office reported the following arrests Wednesday:
• Jessica Braden, 10000 block Mary Davis Hollow Road, Athens, two counts possession of a controlled substance
• Jason Hargrove, 20000 block Yarbough Road, Athens
• Danny Ray, 20000 block Holt Road, Athens, possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of a controlled substance
County thefts
The Limestone County Sheriff's Office reported the following thefts Wednesday:
• ATHENS — Blue 2008 GMC SUV valued at $10,000 stolen Sept. 1, 16000 block Huntsville-Browns Ferry Road
City arrests/thefts
Athens Police Department reported no new arrests or thefts Wednesday.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.