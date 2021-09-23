County arrests
Limestone County Sheriff's Office reported the following arrests Wednesday
• Stephanie Bratcher, 400 block County Road 317, Trinity, driving while license is suspended/revoked and speeding
• Tyler Smith, 900 block Carter Grove Road, Hazel Green, third-degree domestic violence, third-degree simple assault (simple)
• Andres Tino-Zetino, 70 block Marion Street North, Athens, DUI (alcohol)
• Marvin Tucker, 21000 block Ashley Brook Way, Elkmont, third-degree domestic violence (harassment)
• James West, 25000 block Putman Circle, Elkmont, negotiating a worthless negotiable instrument (times eight)
County thefts
Limestone County Sheriff's Office reported no new thefts Wednesday.
City arrests
The Athens Police Department reported the following arrests Wednesday:
• Sarah Marie Gonzalez, 900 block East Hobbs Street, fourth-degree theft of property
City thefts
The Athens Police Department reported the following thefts Wednesday:
• ATHENS—Vehicle Tag valued at $200 reported stolen Sept. 21 off a Nissan Altima, 1000 block U.S. 72 East
• ATHENS—Catalytic Converter valued at $400 reported stolen Sept. 22 out of a Toyota Tacoma, 500 block Marion Street North
