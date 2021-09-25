County arrests
The Limestone County Sheriff's Office reported no new arrests Thursday and Friday
County thefts
The Limestone County Sheriff's Office reported the following thefts Thursday and Friday
• ATHENS—EC9 Ruger 9mm pistol valued at $350 and Slim Taurus 9mm pistol valued at $400 reported stolen between Sept. 22-23, 12000 block McCormack Road
•ATHENS—LL Bean backpack valued at $50, Betsy Johnson purse valued at $50, Vera Bradley wallet valued at $30, a debit card, Apple Mac book valued at $1,200, Apple Air Pods valued at $200, cowboy hat valued at $75, Honda key fob valued at $500, North Face back pack valued at $100, graphing calculator valued at $300 reported stolen Sept. 23, 11000 McCormack Road.
• ATHENS—Rossi .38 pistol valued at $350 reported stolen Sept. 23, 12000 block McCormack Road
• ATHENS—Pioneer Women dishes valued at $50, Columbia vest valued at $100, back pack valued at $50, Apple Mac book valued at $2,500, Redstone checkbooks and U.S. Currency valued at $100 reported stolen Sept. 23, 11000 McCormack Road
• ARDMORE—U.S. Currency valued at $6,250 reported stolen Sept. 23, 30000 block Alabama 53
• MADISON—Camera system valued at $400 reported stolen Sept. 23, 7000 block Greenbrier Road
City arrests
The Athens Police Department reported the following arrests Thursday and Friday
• James Daniel Tucker, 47, Redstone Arsenal, Athens, fourth-degree theft of property
• LaJarvis Cortez Malone, 37, 900 block East Hobbs Street, Athens, third-degree domestic violence (menacing)
• Tarion Kenchutta Orr, 23, 900 block Hobbs Street East, Athens, third-degree domestic violence (harassment)
• Ranny Ray Glenn Grimes, 39, 900 block East Hobbs Street, Athens, theft of lost property
• Sarah Marie Gonzalez, 26, 900 block East Hobbs Street, Athens, fourth-degree theft if property
• Jesse James Savage, 42, 100 block U.S. 31, Athens, unlawful possession of a controlled substance
City thefts
The Athens Police Department reported the following thefts Thursday and Friday
• ATHENS—Smith & Wesson M&P 9MM valued at $500, tool belt valued at $400 and 24 Volt Mikatia Impact Drill valued at $360 reported stolen Sept. 22, 1100 block East U.S. 72
• ATHENS—White/black VTECH outdoor security cameras valued at $200 reported stolen Sept. 22, 1400 block U.S. 72
