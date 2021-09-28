County arrests
The Limestone County Sheriff's Office reported no new arrests Monday
County thefts
The Limestone County Sheriff's Office reported the following thefts Monday
• ELKMONT—Medications valued at $15 and U.S. Currency valued at $2,000 reported stolen Sept. 24, 19000 block Coffman Road
• TONEY—2006 white Palomico Puma utility trailer valued at $6,200 reported stolen Sept. 24, 28000 McKee Road
• ATHENS—Troy Blit red pressure washer valued at $350, 2012 black utility trailer valued at $1,300 reported stolen Sept. 24, 5000 block Carla Drive
• Madison—Walther Arms Q4 9mm pistol valued at $1,050 reported stolen Sept. 24, Old Highway 20
• ATHENS—LG black tablet valued at $125 reported stolen Sept. 24, 12000 block Sommers Road
• ATHENS—Car battery valued at $80, solar panel valued at $25, speakers valued at $300, 65-inch Samsung TV valued at $500 and a 42-inch Samsung TV valued at $400 reported stolen Sept. 25, 24000 block Nick Davis Road
• ELKMONT—Red 2004 Chevy Silverado valued at $10,000 reported stolen Sept. 26, 21000 block Harris Road
• Elkmont—Wallet with credit cards valued at $30 reported stolen Sept. 26, 25000 block Elkton Road
• HARVEST—Coin tray valued at $50 and U.S. Currency valued at $10 reported stolen Sept. 26, 14000 block Alden Lake Drive
• ELKMONT—Taurus G2C 9mm pistol valued at $275 and a box of 9mm ammo valued at $56.75 reported stolen Sept. 26, 22000 block Nelson Road
• Athens—Black male dog (Yorkie) valued at $250 valued at $250 reported stolen Sept. 26, 15000 block Ham Road
City arrests
The Athens Police Department reported the following arrests Monday
• Tony Randall Royster, 42, U.S. 31 Huntsville Brownsferry Road, Athens, third-degree domestic violence (harassment)
• Skyler Dewayne Morris, 22, 800 block Jefferson Street Southeast, Athens, fourth-degree theft of property
• Samantha Mishelle Elmore, 26, 1900 block South U.S. 31, Athens, possession of a forged instrument
• Angela Nicole Smith, 43, 900 block Hobbs Street East, Athens, third-degree criminal mischief and fourth-degree theft of property
• Charles Justin Barnes, 40, 1100 block U.S. 31 South, public intoxication
• Angel Nicole Patterson, 36, 200 block Cloverleaf Drive, Athens, third-degree domestic violence (harassment)
• George Roger McElyea, 68, Fyne Drive, Athens, DUI (alcohol)
• Mitchell Earl Gilbert, 57, 600 block U.S. 72 West, Athens, driving while license is revoked
• Amanda Doris Quaid, 31, Forrest Street, Athens, DUI (alcohol)
• Tarika Shanea Gilbert, 31, U.S. 72/Interstate 65, Athens, DUI (any substance)
City thefts
The Athens Police Department reported the following thefts Monday
• ATHENS—Michael Khors purse valued at $500, Abbey vanilla backpack valued at $50, hair extensions valued at $600, clothes valued at $100, Amber Nights shampoo valued at $6, hygiene items valued at $10 and purses/handbags/wallets valued at $20, reported stolen Sept. 24, 15500 block Kings Drive
• ATHENS—Sig P-238 2-tone Pistol valued at $700, black coach purse valued at $200, brown coach wallet valued at $100, Redstone debit/credit card, Redstone federal credit union checkbook, Alabama drivers license #6547618 and social security card reported stolen Sept. 24, 300 block Brookhill Drive
• ATHENS—Cash money valued at $700, two SSN cards valued at $10 and wallet with credit cards valued at $10 reported stolen Sept. 24, 14400 Crooked Stick Place
• ATHENS—Ford Edge drivers side doors valued at $500 reported stolen Sept. 25, 22000 block U.S. 72 East
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.