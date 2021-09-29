County arrests

The Limestone County Sheriff's Office reported no new arrests Tuesday

County thefts

The Limestone County Sheriff's Office reported the following thefts Tuesday

• Elkmont—Glock 43 9mm pistol valued at $600, gray purse valued at $13, Alabama drivers license, Redstone debit card, Redstone check book and Bed Bath and Beyond gift card reported stolen Sept. 27, 27000 block Emma Drew Drive

• HARVEST—Two stall horse trailer valued at $1,000 reported stolen Sept. 27, 18000 block Love Branch Road

• TANNER—16-foot utility trailer valued at $1,500 reported stolen Sept. 27, 11000 block McMeans Road

• ATHENS—Medications valued at $82 and a Inspire watch FitBit valued at $175 reported stolen Sept. 27, 18000 block Sunflower Way

City arrests

The Athens Police Department reported the following arrests Tuesday

• Skyler Dewayne Morris, 22, 600 block Horton Street, Athens, fourth-degree theft of property

• Tyra Nicole Battle, 24, 1700 block Bellview Drive, Athens, disorderly conduct

• Robert Michael Musick, 44, 10 block Sandra Lane, Athens, third-degree domestic violence and third-degree assault

City thefts

The Athens Police Department reported no new thefts Tuesday

