County arrests
The Limestone County Sheriff's Office reported no new arrests Wednesday.
County thefts
The Limestone County Sheriff's Office reported the following thefts Wednesday
• ATHENS—20-foot cable valued at $499 reported stolen Sept. 28, 13000 block Brownsferry Road
• MADISON—White 2011 Ford Transit Van valued at $5,000 reported stolen Sept. 28, 30000 block U.S. 72
• ATHENS—Red Apple Iphone 11 valued at $560 reported stolen Sept. 28, 14000 block Bledsoe Road
• TONEY—Jewelry valued at $400, .380 Sig Sauer P238 pistol valued at $500 and sunglasses valued at $400 reported stolen Sept. 28, 23000 block Alabama 251
City arrests
The Athens Police Department reported the following arrests Wednesday.
City thefts
The Athens Police Department reported no new thefts Wednesday.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.