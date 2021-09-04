County arrests
The Limestone County Sheriff's Office reported the following arrests Friday:
• Casey Cooper, 90 block Cleveland Circle, Hodges, negotiating a nonnegotiable worthless instrument
• Morris Curry, 26000 block Pettusville Road, Elkmont, rendering false alarm and public intoxication
• Joel Gooch Jr., 35, 16000 block Poplar Creek Road, Athens, first-degree theft and third-degree burglary
• Angela Green, 24000 block Shipley Hollow Road, Elkmont, two counts third-degree possession of a forged instrument
• Robert Hamer, 300 block Buffalo Creek Drive, Toney, third-degree assault
• Cody Porter, 300 block Cedar Lake Road Southwest, Decatur, driving while license suspended
• Johnny Ruffin, 100 block Cedar Street, Athens, third-degree domestic violence
• Teresa Adams, 22000 block Fain Road, Elkmont, possession of a controlled substance
• Amy Balance, 3000 block Autumnwood Drive, Huntsville, DUI (alcohol)
• Teresa Bogard, 21000 block Rochelle Road, Athens, third-degree domestic violence
• Sarah Teaven, homeless, resisting arrest, third-degree burglary and public intoxication
• Dearea Tucker, 700 block Southwest Holland Drive, Decatur
County thefts
The Limestone County Sheriff's Office reported no new thefts Friday.
City arrests
Athens Police Department reported the following arrests Friday:
• Devin Scott Wallace, 18, domestic violence (harassment)
City thefts
Athens Police Department reported the following thefts Friday:
• ATHENS — Charizard Vmax Shiny Fates Pokemaon card valued at $159.12, two Charizard Vmax Darkness Ablaze Pokemon cards valued at $158.18 and three Snorlax Secret Chilling Resign Pokemon cards valued at $308.10 stolen Sept. 2, 1800 block U.S. 72 East
