County arrests
The Limestone County Sheriff's Office reported the following arrests Monday:
• Anna Chi, 100 block Richards Glen Drive, Franklin, Tennessee, DUI (alcohol)
• Kevin Huff, 100 block Sagebrook Drive, Madison, third-degree assault
• Matthew Bailey, homeless, fraudulent use of a debit/credit card
• Rachel Cardena, homeless, fraudulent use of a debit/credit card
County thefts
The Limestone County Sheriff's Office reported no new thefts Monday.
City arrests
Athens Police Department reported the following arrests Monday:
• David Stewart Jr., 200 block Woodridge Drive, Athens, failure to register vehicle, improper lights, display of invalid insurance, two counts of public intoxication and giving false identification to law enforcement
• Michael Bryant, 1200 block Tower Street, Athens, possession of a pistol by a violent felon, third-degree domestic violence (harassment), second-degree receiving stolen property and fugitive from justice
• Billy Higginbotham, 19000 block Tillman Road, Athens, DUI (alcohol)
• Ian Carter, 16000 block Buckskin Drive, Athens, DUI (alcohol)
• Jamey Phillips, 2100 block Tillman Mill Road, Athens, third-degree domestic violence (assault) and third-degree domestic violence (menacing)
City thefts
Athens Police Department reported no new thefts Monday.
