County arrests

The Limestone County Sheriff's Office reported the following arrests Monday:

• Anna Chi, 100 block Richards Glen Drive, Franklin, Tennessee, DUI (alcohol)

• Kevin Huff, 100 block Sagebrook Drive, Madison, third-degree assault

• Matthew Bailey, homeless, fraudulent use of a debit/credit card

• Rachel Cardena, homeless, fraudulent use of a debit/credit card

County thefts

The Limestone County Sheriff's Office reported no new thefts Monday.

City arrests

Athens Police Department reported the following arrests Monday:

• David Stewart Jr., 200 block Woodridge Drive, Athens, failure to register vehicle, improper lights, display of invalid insurance, two counts of public intoxication and giving false identification to law enforcement

• Michael Bryant, 1200 block Tower Street, Athens, possession of a pistol by a violent felon, third-degree domestic violence (harassment), second-degree receiving stolen property and fugitive from justice

• Billy Higginbotham, 19000 block Tillman Road, Athens, DUI (alcohol)

• Ian Carter, 16000 block Buckskin Drive, Athens, DUI (alcohol)

• Jamey Phillips, 2100 block Tillman Mill Road, Athens, third-degree domestic violence (assault) and third-degree domestic violence (menacing)

City thefts

Athens Police Department reported no new thefts Monday.

