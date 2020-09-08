County arrests
The Limestone County Sheriff's Office reported the following arrests Monday:
• Hunter Eugene Rose, 21, of 16000 block Huntsville-Browns Ferry Road, Athens, probation violation on previous convictions of second-degree domestic violence (assault) and domestic violence (strangulation or suffocation)
• Candace Lynn Arteaga, 40, of 12000 block Elk River Road, Huntsville, third-degree domestic violence (assault) and third-degree domestic violence (criminal mischief)
• Byron Gene Gordon, 49, of 26000 block Bethel Road, Elkmont, probation violation on previous conviction of unauthorized use of a vehicle
• Michael Craig McLeod, 41, of 12000 block Finger Lake Way, Elkmont, (Limestone County Community Corrections Program) two counts possession of a controlled substance
• Kala Lynn Collins, 23, of 17000 block Shadow Wood Drive, Athens, possession of a controlled substance (methamphetamine) and attempt to elude
• Ronald Eugene Carter, 49, of 20000 block Elkton Road, Elkmont, disorderly conduct
• (Alabama State Troopers) Salvador Carrillo Hernandez, 30, of 2900 block Boswell Drive, Huntsville, DUI (alcohol), improper lane usage and no drivers license
• (Alabama State Troopers) Zaccheus Crishon Rich, 21, of 1300 block South Hines Street, Athens, first-degree receiving stolen property and attempt to elude by motor vehicle
County thefts
The Limestone County Sheriff's Office reported no new thefts Monday.
City arrests/thefts
Athens Police Department reported no new arrests or thefts Monday.
