County arrests
The Limestone County Sheriff's Office reported the following arrests Wednesday:
• Derrick East, 2000 block Stanford Street, Athens, public intoxication, disorderly conduct, resisting arrest and possession of drug paraphernalia
• Joseph Kok, 100 block Scotland Drive, Athens, DUI (alcohol)
• Beverly Lane, 1500 block Wheeler Street, Athens, public intoxication
• Whitney McDaniel, 4000 block Memorial Parkway, Huntsville, second-degree promoting prison contraband
• Charles Vance, 1400 block County Road 1193, Vinemont, fourth-degree theft
County thefts
The Limestone County Sheriff's Office reported the following thefts Wednesday:
• ELKMONT — Playstation 4 valued at $600, 10 Playstation 4 games valued at $300 and LG cellphone valued at $40 stolen Sept. 7, 24000 block Cottonbelt Road
• ATHENS — Black 16-foot utility trailer valued at $1,100 stolen between Sept. 4-6, Willow Bend Drive
• TANNER — White 2007 Ford F-150 valued at $5,500 stolen Sept. 7, 19000 block George Washington Street
• TANNER — Catalytic converter valued at $800 stolen between July 22-Sept. 7, 5000 block Mooresville Road
• ATHENS — Catalytic converter valued at $1,200 stolen between Sept. 6-7, 20000 block Friendship Way
City arrests
Athens Police Department reported the following arrests Wednesday:
• Seth Tyler Burke, 29, 20000 block Juniper Private Circle, Athens, third-degree domestic violence (third-degree criminal mischief)
• Darius Vincent Stewart, 28, 500 block Henry Drive. Athens, driving while license suspended and speeding
• Jordan Letray Higgins, 28, 900 block Brownsferry Road, Athens, driving while license suspended
• Julian Lopez Ramos, 30, 900 block North Jefferson Street, Athens, DUI (alcohol)
City thefts
Athens Police Department reported the following thefts Wednesday:
• ATHENS — Black wallet valued at $10 and U.S. currency, bank cards and driver's license of unknown value stolen Sept. 7, 1700 block Elm Street West
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.