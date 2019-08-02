Arrest Reports
STOCK PHOTO

County arrests

The Limestone County Sheriff's Office reported the following arrests Thursday:

• Amy Nadell Cagle, 48, of 300 block Bright Avenue, Fayetteville, Tennessee, four counts of possession of a controlled substance, one count each of illegal possession of prescription drugs and second-degree possession of drug paraphernalia

• Rogelio Salas Velazquez, 23, of 28000 block Countryside Circle, Ardmore, driving under the influence of alcohol, possession of tax-paid alcoholic beverages for private use • Stanley Dale Scroggins, 47, homeless, third-degree receiving stolen property and possession of a controlled substance - methamphetamine

• Laura Lynn Hamilton, 37, of 17000 block Morris Road, Elkmont, unauthorized use of a vehicle and probation violation on previous conviction for possession of a controlled substance

• Bradley Dean Hasting, 39, of 21000 block Mitchell Lane, Athens, probation violation on previous conviction for reckless endangerment

• James Matthew Traywick, 36, of 8000 block Beechwood Road, Athens, grand jury indictment on attempted burglary, third-degree criminal mischief and resisting arrest

County thefts

The Limestone County Sheriff's Office reported no thefts Thursday.

City arrests/thefts

The Athens Police Department reported no arrests or thefts Thursday.

Tags