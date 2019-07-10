County arrests
The Limestone County Sheriff's Office reported the following arrest Tuesday:
• Heather Michelle Colwell, 34, of 400 block Sanders Street, Athens, grand jury indictment - possession of a controlled substance
County thefts
The Limestone County Sheriff's Office reported the following thefts Tuesday:
• TANNER — $5,800 in cash stolen between July 2 and 8, 20000 block Rosie Road
• ATHENS — Porter Cable impact drill, hammer drill, drill and six batteries and charger, Dewalt drill, Makita reciprocating saw, Ryobi skill saw, Kobalt tape measure and chalk box, and pry bar, total $800, stolen during burglary between July 3 and 8, 16000 block Zehner Road
• ELKMONT — 1990 black Chevrolet K1500 valued at $5,000 stolen July 7 or 8, 25000 block Oak Grove Road
• ATHENS — Samsung Galaxy cellphone valued at $999 stolen July 8, 20000 block Alabama 127
• ATHENS — Alabama car tag valued at $1 stolen between Jan. 1 and May 30, 14000 block McCulley Mill Road (reported July 8)
• ELKMONT — $16.47 in cash stolen March 29, 18000 block Upper Fort Hampton Road (reported July 8)
City arrests
The Athens Police Department reported the following arrests Tuesday:
• Bryan James Parker, 23, of 1700 block Lucas Street, Athens, third-degree domestic violence - harassing communications
• Jarious Oneal-Montrel Miller, 23, of 11000 block Main Street, Hillboro, Tennessee, reckless endangerment
City thefts
The Athens Police Department reported the following thefts Tuesday:
• $395 in cash stolen July 5, 1100 block South Jefferson Street
• Two air-conditioning units valued at $356 stolen July 8, 1000 block U.S. 72 East
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.