County arrests
The Limestone County Sheriff's Office reported the following arrests Thursday:
• Billy Jay Howell, 48, of 1200 block Grace Avenue, Athens, probation violation on previous conviction of distribution of a controlled substance (methamphetamine)
• Regina Danielle Davis, 42, of 18000 block Alabama 127, Athens, probation violation on previous conviction of distribution of a controlled substance (methamphetamine)
• James Roger Lovelace, 57, of 13000 block New Cut Road, Athens, second-degree criminal trespass
• Larquis Delmar Crutcher, 30, of 1800 block Levert Circle, Athens, bond revoked on previous charge of Sex Offender Registry and Notification Act violation
• Jacob Keith Heard, 37, of Toney, first-degree receiving stolen property
• Paige Nicole Carter, 31, of 20000 block Elkton Road, Athens, probation violation on previous conviction of fourth-degree theft of property
• Amber Hope Moyers, 29, of 28000 block Old Scrouge Road, Ardmore, unlawful breaking and entering a vehicle and second-degree theft
• Darryl Scott Hastings, 31, of 29000 block Lakeview Drive, Ardmore, unlawful breaking and entering a vehicle and second-degree theft
• Tyler Dustin Hobbs, 32, of 200 block Schilling Street, Athens, possession of a controlled substance (methamphetamine) and possession of drug paraphernalia
• Joshua Glenn Proctor, 33, of 29000 block Lakeview Drive, Ardmore, two counts torture/willful abuse of child and grand jury indictment on torture/willful abuse of child
• Heather Nicole Derringer, 34, of 16000 block Davis Lane, Elkmont, bond revoked on previous charge of fraudulent use of a credit/debit card
• Adrian Shane Ussery, 33, of 2100 block South Lindsay Lane, Athens, grand jury indictment on first-degree receiving stolen property
• Michael Kevin Kennedy, 60, of 12000 block Elmhurst Drive, Athens, domestic violence (strangulation or suffocation)
• Jennifer Wicker, 36, homeless, Athens, possession of a controlled substance (methamphetamine) and possession of drug paraphernalia
• Steven Eugene Weaver, 27, of 17000 block Morris Road, Elkmont, attempt to elude
• Jaquavius Deshon Cosby, 21, of 20000 block Old Elkmont Road, Athens, third-degree theft
• Megan Candace Hodge, 28, of 25000 block Alabama 99, Elkmont, possession of drug paraphernalia
County thefts
The Limestone County Sheriff's Office reported the following thefts Thursday:
• TANNER — Schumaker battery charger valued at $300, socket set valued at $20, Holbalt 190 welder valued at $650, Echo chain saw valued at $300 and Echo weed eater valued at $200 stolen between Dec. 8 and 30, 2019, 23000 block Huntsville-Browns Ferry Road
• ATHENS — Red 2018 Honda Pioneer valued at $10,000 stolen between Dec. 30 and 31, 2019, 9000 block Beechwood Road
• ARDMORE — Porter Cable impact drill valued at $219 and driver set valued at $200 stolen between Dec. 29 and 31, 2019, 28000 block Lambert Road
• ELKMONT — Three iPhones valued at $1,200, U.S. currency valued at $738 and medications valued at $240 stolen Jan. 2, 26000 block Bethel Road
City arrests/thefts
The Athens Police Department reported no new arrests or thefts Thursday.
