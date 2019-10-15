County arrests
The Limestone County Sheriff's Office reported the following arrests Monday:
• Anthony Dexter Johnson Jr., 42, homeless, violation of a protection order and using false identity to obstruct justice
• Alonzo Lamar Harris Jr., 25, of 1300 block Ryan Street, Athens, (Drugcourt) first-degree possession of marijuana
• Shannon Marie Samples, 33, of 1000 block Carolyn Avenue, Nashville, Tennessee, (Alabama State Troopers) DUI (alcohol)
• Richard Thomas Lewter, 60, of 27000 block Puckett Lane, Elkmont, second-degree assault
• Basil Cortlan Hicks, 29, of 400 block Skyview Drive, Athens, possession of a controlled substance (methamphetamine), possession of paraphernalia and second-degree possession of marijuana
• Ashton Yevetteve Peoples, 27, of 500 block Welch Drive, Athens, second-degree possession of marijuana, possession of a controlled substance (methamphetamine) and possession of drug paraphernalia
• Willie Mack Turner, 59, of 1900 block South Hines Street, Athens, loitering
• James Eddie Jefferson, 53, of 700 block Westmoreland Avenue, Athens, loitering
• Gary Wayne Gill, 53, of 700 block Hardy Street, Athens, loitering
• Frank Thompson Jr., 61, of 700 block Hardy Street, Athens, possession of drug paraphernalia
• Rose Marie Thompson, 56, of 700 block Hardy Street, Athens, possession of drug paraphernalia
• Rylan Ashley Mitchell, 44, of 29000 block Coggins Road, Ardmore, two counts harassment
• Michael Wayne Powers, 44, of 14000 block Zehner Road, Athens, possession of a controlled substance, paraphernalia (sell), first-degree possession of a forged instrument, non-support (neglect–family) and (Limestone County Community Corrections Program) first-degree manufacturing a controlled substance
• Jesse Gene Johnson, 32, of 15000 block Line Road, Athens, (Drugcourt) chemical endangerment of a child
• Brandon Lee Young, 33, of 100 block Oak Bowery Lane, New Hope, probation violation on previous conviction of third-degree burglary
• Gregory Lance Kelley, 35, of 1100 block Juniper Court, Athens, fraudulent use of a credit/debit card
• Michelle Renee Kelley, 35, of 1100 block Juniper Court, Athens, fraudulent use of a credit/debit card and possession of a controlled substance (methamphetamine)
• Robert Clyde Adams, 28, of unknown block U.S. 31, Athens, probation violation on previous conviction of possession of a controlled substance (methamphetamine)
• Cameron Lee Parker, 32, of 8700 block Flicker Lane, Athens, possession of a controlled substance (methamphetamine) and possession of drug paraphernalia
• Corey Shane Looney, 27, of 15000 block Fort Hampton Road, Elkmont, no contractors license
• Lori Rae Friend, 40, of 400 block Morgan County Road 457, Trinity, attempt to elude
• Christopher Todd Schuster, 52, of 11000 block Escue Drive, Tanner, probation violation on previous conviction of first-degree possession of marijuana
County thefts
The Limestone County Sheriff's Office reported no thefts Monday.
City arrests
The Athens Police Department reported the following arrest Monday:
• Paul Allen McBrayer, 41, of 1400 block East Elm Street, Athens, possession of a controlled substance
City thefts
The Athens Police Department reported the following thefts and incidents Monday:
• Ford catalytic converter valued at $250 reported stolen during a vehicle break-in Oct. 11, 700 block Sanderfer Road
• Macbook computer valued at $812.42, Macbook computer charger valued at $80 and computer bag valued at $40 reported stolen Oct. 11, 400 block U.S. 31 North
• Alabama license plate valued at $1 reported stolen Oct. 11, 1100 block U.S. 72 East
• Ozark Trail tent valued at $160 reported stolen Oct. 12, 1400 block Seventh Avenue
• Frigidaire refrigerator with top freezer valued at $250 reported stolen Oct. 12, 1900 block U.S. 72 West
• Miscellaneous items valued at $30.94 reported stolen Oct. 12, 1000 block U.S. 72 East
• Unauthorized use of a Hyundai Sonata of unknown value reported Oct. 13, 500 block Clinton Street
• Honda generator valued at $800 and Dewalt air compressor valued at $500 reported stolen Oct. 13, 1200 block Grace Avenue
• Round-Up backpack sprayer valued at $60 reported stolen Oct. 14, 15000 block Greenfield Drive
• Smith & Wesson hammerless .38-caliber revolver valued at $400 and Solingen M642 fixed blade knife with brown leather sheath valued at $10 reported stolen during a vehicle break-in Oct. 14, unknown block
