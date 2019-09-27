County arrests
The Limestone County Sheriff's Office reported the following arrests Thursday:
• Kayla Danay Potter, 31, of 27000 block Thomas Edward Drive, Athens, assault with bodily fluids
• Christopher Brian Mears, 32, of 22000 block New Garden Road, Elkmont, probation violation on previous conviction of possession of a controlled substance
• Brooke Lillian Mooren, 19, of 14000 block Bledsoe Road, Athens, third-degree domestic violence (harassment)
• Timothy Scott Royster, 41, of 14000 block Bledsoe Road, Athens, probation violation on previous conviction of domestic violence (strangulation or suffocation)
• Nakeia Dawn McNeal, 39, of 300 block Gatlin Road, Toney, grand jury indictment for distribution of a controlled substance (methamphetamine)
County thefts
The Limestone County Sheriff's Office reported the following thefts Thursday:
• ELKMONT — Troybilt tiller valued at $500, tools valued at $600, weed eater valued at $400 and post hole diggers valued at $70 stolen between Sept. 17 and 24, 25000 block New Bethel Road
• ATHENS — Alabama tag valued at $1 stolen Sept. 25, 21000 block Yarbrough Road
• ATHENS — Four shovels valued at $60, rake valued at $15, two ladders valued at $120 and cast iron stove valued at $4,000 stolen between Sept. 21 and 25, 17000 block Lakeside Estates
City arrests/thefts
The Athens Police Department reported no arrests or thefts Thursday.
