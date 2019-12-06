County arrests
The Limestone County Sheriff's Office reported the following arrests Thursday:
• Tammy Lea Aldridge, 49, of 3600 block SW Alpine St., Huntsville, harassing communications (obscene communications)
• Christopher Wayne Dickey, 36, of 800 block Indian Creek Road, Huntsville, probation violation on previous conviction of unlawful breaking and entering a vehicle
• Bryce Daniel Clark, 28, of 28000 block Nuke White Lane, Ardmore, possession of a controlled substance (methamphetamine), second-degree possession of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia
County thefts
The Limestone County Sheriff's Office reported no thefts or incidents Thursday.
City arrests/thefts
The Athens Police Department reported no arrests or thefts Thursday.
