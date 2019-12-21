Arrest Reports
County arrests

The Limestone County Sheriff's Office reported the following arrests Friday:

• Megan Sue Clark, 26, of 100 block Station House Drive, Harvest, using false identity to obstruct justice or avoid arrest

• Daniel Joseph Griswold, 53, of 300 block New Hope Cedar Point Road, New Hope, probation violation on previous conviction for third-degree burglary

County thefts

The Limestone County Sheriff's Office reported the following theft Friday:

• ELKMONT — Marlin .270-caliber rifle valued at $980 stolen between Dec. 3 and 17, 2200 block Alabama 99

City arrests/thefts

The Athens Police Department reported no arrests or thefts Friday.

