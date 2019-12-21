County arrests
The Limestone County Sheriff's Office reported the following arrests Friday:
• Megan Sue Clark, 26, of 100 block Station House Drive, Harvest, using false identity to obstruct justice or avoid arrest
• Daniel Joseph Griswold, 53, of 300 block New Hope Cedar Point Road, New Hope, probation violation on previous conviction for third-degree burglary
County thefts
The Limestone County Sheriff's Office reported the following theft Friday:
• ELKMONT — Marlin .270-caliber rifle valued at $980 stolen between Dec. 3 and 17, 2200 block Alabama 99
City arrests/thefts
The Athens Police Department reported no arrests or thefts Friday.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.