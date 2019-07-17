County arrests
The Limestone County Sheriff's Office reported the following arrests Tuesday:
• David Eugene Harrison Jr., 37, of 600 block U.S. 31, Athens, violation of Limestone Community Corrections Program on previous conviction on two counts of possession of a controlled substance - methamphetamine
• Kenneth Jason Strong, 44, of 25000 block Copeland Road, Athens, harassment - intimidation
• Sean Benjamin Walts, 33, of 26000 block Fain Road, Elkmont, first-degree hindering prosecution - harboring a fugitive
• Dezerae Lynn Schall, 22, of 400 block Skyview Drive, Athens, grand jury indictment on first-degree theft - auto theft
• Tamara Lyn Sisseck, 31, of 400 block Skyview Drive, Athens, possession of a controlled substance - meth
• Crystal Lee McCart, 32, of 21000 block Piney Chapel Road, Athens, third-degree domestic violence - harassment
• Samantha Lynn Sissons, 37, of 100 block Cathedral Caverns Drive, Grant, fraudulent use of a credit/debit card
• Miranda Starr Watkins, 22, of 26000 block Clem Road, Elkmont, third-degree domestic violence - criminal mischief
• Cody Duane Harwell, 23, of 26000 block Johnson Lane, Toney, grand jury indictment for unlawful breaking and entering a vehicle - no theft
County thefts
The Limestone County Sheriff's Office reported the following thefts and incidents Tuesday:
• ELKMONT — 1983 yellow Toyota Corolla of unknown value used without authorization July 13, 23000 block Sugar Way
• ATHENS — 2015 gray Mazda 3 of unknown value used without authorization between July 11 and 15, 24000 block U.S. 72
• MADISON — 1985 blue Chevrolet Silverado valued at $5,000 stolen between July 12 and 15, 30000 block U.S. 72
City arrests
The Athens Police Department reported the following arrests Tuesday:
• Joseph Michael Douglas, 31, of 23000 block Elkton Road, Athens, fourth-degree theft of property
• Charles Justin Barnes, 38, of 1900 block South Lindsay Lane, Athens, probation revoked on previous conviction for driving under the influence
City thefts
The Athens Police Department reported the following thefts Tuesday:
• Two bottles of Aristocrat vodka, total $6.98, stolen July 13, 600 block U.S. 31
• $89.11 in cash stolen July 15, 1400 block U.S. 72 East
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.