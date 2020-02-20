County arrests
The Limestone County Sheriff's Office reported no new arrests Wednesday.
County thefts
The Limestone County Sheriff's Office reported the following thefts Wednesday:
• ATHENS — BBVA debit card valued at $1 stolen Jan. 31, 21000 block Edgewood Road
• TONEY — John Deere L120 riding lawn mower valued at $600 and Masterbilt grill valued at $150 stolen between Feb. 16 and 18, 22000 block Concord Road
• ATHENS — 2007 Mallard Sports travel trailer of unknown value stolen Feb. 18, 18000 block Alabama 99
• ATHENS — Car tag valued at $37.50 stolen Feb. 18, near the intersection of U.S. 72 and Seven Mile Post Road
City arrests
The Athens Police Department reported the following arrests Wednesday:
• Christina Marie Emerson, 27, DUI (alcohol)
City thefts
The Athens Police Department reported the following thefts Wednesday:
• Jeep Grand Cherokee valued at $4,000 reported stolen Feb. 18, 100 block U.S. 31 South
• License plate of no value reported stolen Feb. 19, 1500 block Brownsferry Street
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.