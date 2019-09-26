County arrests
The Limestone County Sheriff's Office reported the following arrests Wednesday:
• Jonathan Lamar Franklin, 27, of 14000 block Hardy Road, Athens, third-degree domestic violence - assault
• Garrett Michael Fairley, 31, of 29000 block Tribble Road, Madison, bond revoked on previous charge of third-degree possession of a forged instrument
• Felicia Ann Shreves, 47, of 15000 block Shaw Road, Athens, parole violation
• James Jeffery West, 39, of 25000 block Putman Circle, Elkmont, seven counts of negotiating a worthless negotiable instrument
• James Wayne Watkins, 29, of 19000 block Hold Road, Athens, second-degree domestic violence - assault
• April Gayle Boyett, 32, of 21000 block Piney Chapel Street, Athens, public intoxication
County thefts
The Limestone County Sheriff's Office reported the following thefts Wednesday:
• TANNER — P&T utility trailer valued at $2,200 stolen Sept. 23, 700 block U.S. 31
• ATHENS — $1,589 in cash stolen Sept. 21, 600 block South Jefferson Street
• TANNER — Blue bag with clothing, Michael Kors purse, red purse, black purse, Coach glasses, Apple iPhone cellphone, jumper cables, pink and brown Converse shoes, bluetooth, two cellphone chargers, gray wallet and Alabama driver's license stolen during vehicle break-in Sept. 22 and 23, Interstate 65
• ATHENS — Baby Phat wallet, $380 in cash, Alabama driver's license and Social Security card, total $439, stolen Sept. 21, 17000 block New Cut Road
• TANNER — Alabama driver's license valued at $30 stolen between Sept. 3 and 24, 12000 block Railroad Avenue
• ATHENS — $543.50 in cash stolen during robbery Sept. 24, 12000 block U.S. 72
City arrests
The Athens Police Department reported the following arrest Wednesday:
• Anjelika Faye Conley, 32, of 1300 block South Hine Street, Athens, third-degree domestic violence - harassment
City thefts
The Athens Police Department reported the following thefts and incidents Wednesday:
• Alabama driver's license of unknown value found Sept. 24 on West Hobbs Street at Bullington Road
• Two windows valued at $400 stolen during burglary Sept. 24, 1400 block Reynard Street
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.