County arrests

The Limestone County Sheriff's Office reported the following arrests Tuesday:

• Joseph Manley Fisk, 23, of 5000 block Park Avenue, Nashville, Tennessee, public intoxication

• Jeremy Ted Moore, 24, of 23000 block Slate Road, Elkmont, bond revoked on previous charges of possession of a controlled substance - dangerous drugs and possession of drug paraphernalia - first offense

• Tina Turner Adams, 45, of 26000 Pettusville Road, Elkmont, violation of Limestone Community Corrections Program on previous convictions for two counts of possession of a controlled substance - dangerous drugs and second-degree manufacturing a controlled substance - methamphetamine

County thefts

The Limestone County Sheriff's Office reported the following thefts Tuesday:

• MADISON — Graco GH200 paint sprayer valued at $3,500 stolen between Jan. 31 and Feb. 4, 29000 block Huntsville-Browns Ferry Road

• ATHENS — Whirlpool and Maytag washing machines, total $350, stolen Feb. 7, 20000 block Delaney Road

• ATHENS — Astro 10 smartphone valued at $130 stolen Feb. 10, 17000 block Nuclear Plant Road

• ELKMONT — 2002 Ford Escape, car radio, car title and bill of sale, total $302, stolen Feb. 9 or 10, 25000 block Elkton Road

City arrests

The Athens Police Department reported the following arrests Tuesday:

• Nicole Margaret Brakkee, 41, fourth-degree theft of property

• Steven Arthur Davis, 48, third-degree domestic violence - assault

City thefts

The Athens Police Department reported the following theft Tuesday:

• Antique furnace of undisclosed value reported stolen Feb. 10, North Malone Street

