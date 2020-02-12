County arrests
The Limestone County Sheriff's Office reported the following arrests Tuesday:
• Joseph Manley Fisk, 23, of 5000 block Park Avenue, Nashville, Tennessee, public intoxication
• Jeremy Ted Moore, 24, of 23000 block Slate Road, Elkmont, bond revoked on previous charges of possession of a controlled substance - dangerous drugs and possession of drug paraphernalia - first offense
• Tina Turner Adams, 45, of 26000 Pettusville Road, Elkmont, violation of Limestone Community Corrections Program on previous convictions for two counts of possession of a controlled substance - dangerous drugs and second-degree manufacturing a controlled substance - methamphetamine
County thefts
The Limestone County Sheriff's Office reported the following thefts Tuesday:
• MADISON — Graco GH200 paint sprayer valued at $3,500 stolen between Jan. 31 and Feb. 4, 29000 block Huntsville-Browns Ferry Road
• ATHENS — Whirlpool and Maytag washing machines, total $350, stolen Feb. 7, 20000 block Delaney Road
• ATHENS — Astro 10 smartphone valued at $130 stolen Feb. 10, 17000 block Nuclear Plant Road
• ELKMONT — 2002 Ford Escape, car radio, car title and bill of sale, total $302, stolen Feb. 9 or 10, 25000 block Elkton Road
City arrests
The Athens Police Department reported the following arrests Tuesday:
• Nicole Margaret Brakkee, 41, fourth-degree theft of property
• Steven Arthur Davis, 48, third-degree domestic violence - assault
City thefts
The Athens Police Department reported the following theft Tuesday:
• Antique furnace of undisclosed value reported stolen Feb. 10, North Malone Street
