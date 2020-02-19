County arrests
The Limestone County Sheriff's Office reported the following arrests Tuesday:
• Landon Scott Wooldridge, 25, of 19000 block Sewell Road, Athens, probation violation on previous charge of possession of controlled substance (hallucinogens)
• Jonathan David Trousdale, 38, 0f 23000 block Slate Road, Athens, failure to pay child support
• Kendrick Seth Miller, 30, of 21000 block Daveen Drive, Athens, third-degree aggravated assault (strong arm)
• Karen Rolin Evans, 44, of 16000 block Brooks Drive, Athens, driving under the influence of alcohol
County thefts
The Limestone County Sheriff's Office reported the following thefts Tuesday:
•ATHENS — Water tap machine valued at $10,000, generator valued at $1,500, 15 rolls of copper wire valued at $2,400, and brass fittings valued at $24,000 stolen between Feb. 13 and Feb. 14, Newby Road
• ATHENS — White 2012 GMC Savana valued at $13,000 and plumbing supplies valued at $7,000 stolen between Feb. 13 and Feb. 14, 25000 block Nettlebrook Drive
• ATHENS — Stylo cell phone valued at $200 stolen Feb. 14, 12000 block Zehner Road
• MADISON — Brown utility trailer valued at 1,000 stolen Feb. 13, 28000 block Hardiman Road
• ATHENS — Two Monster energy drinks valued at $6 and one Eckrich smoked sausage valued at $5 stolen Feb. 14, 12000 block U.S. 72
• TANNER — Eleven lawn chairs valued at $188, stolen Feb. 14, 20000 block Swanner Blvd.
• MADISON — Camo canoe, valued at $150 stolen between Feb. 14 and Jan. 15, 29000 block Cedar Acres
• ATHENS — Four Craftsman ratchet sets valued at $1,000, Snap-On toolbox valued at $100 and 2 jacks valued at $40 stolen Feb. 15, 17000 block Menefee Road
• HARVEST — Troy-Bilt riding lawnmower valued at $900 stolen Feb. 13, 20000 block Lasso Circle
• ELKMONT — Seven harmonicas valued at $40,00 and fingerboard valued at $5 stolen between Feb. 15 and Feb. 16, 19000 block Upper Fort Hampton Road
• MADISON — Porter Cable drill valued at $100 and Porter Cable sawzall valued at $100 stolen between Feb. 15 and Feb. 16, 12000 block Burgreen Road
• ATHENS — Red 2002 Honda Civic valued at $3,000 stolen between Feb. 15 and Feb. 16, 14000 block Blue Bird Lane
• ARDMORE — Orange 2019 Kubota Excavator valued at $40,649 stolen between Feb. 14 and Feb. 17, Old School House Road
• ATHENS — Honda pressure washer valued at $1,750 stolen Feb. 17, 17000 block New Cut Road
• ATHENS — White 2006 Honda CBR motorcycle valued at $3,800 stolen Feb. 17, 21000 block Alabama 99
City arrests
The Athens Police Department reported the following arrests Tuesday:
• Ashley Nicole Hill, 31, probation violation
• Cristobal Alonzo, 21, driving under the influence of alcohol
• John D. Chitwood, 50, possession of drug paraphernalia
• Enmanuel Perez Lopez, 23, driving under the influence of alcohol
• Devoderick K. Taylor, 34, third-degree domestic violence (harassment) and first-degree criminal trespassing
• Miranda Kay Patterson Legg, 48, third-degree domestic violence and third-degree criminal mischief
• Matthew Scott Altizer, 41, third-degree domestic violence (assault)
City thefts
The Athens Police Department reported the following thefts Tuesday:
• Cedar valued at $94.90 stolen Feb. 14, 20000 block U.S. 72
• Tire on Honda Accord valued at $125 damaged Feb. 16, 800 block Westview Avenue
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.