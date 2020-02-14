County arrests
The Limestone County Sheriff's Office reported the following arrests Thursday:
• Julie Dawn Newsome, 48, of 21000 block Holt Road, Athens, failure to pay child support
• Barron Lewis Dorroh, 40, of 14000 block Seven Mile Post Road, Athens, failure to pay child support
• Marcus Antonio Malone, 43, of 900 Beech Street, Athens, failure to pay child support
• Rusty Don Parker, 37, Athens, third-degree domestic violence - harassment
• Aleia Jean Johnson, 39, of 500 block Wright Street, Athens, carrying a concealed weapon without a permit
• Jarred Dewayne Casteel, 34, of 10000 block New Cut Road, Athens, failure to pay child support
• Michael Garrett Whitworth, 40, of 17000 block Dusty Road, Athens, failure to pay child support
• Mary M. Parker, 42, of 13000 block Quinn Road, Athens, failure to pay child support
• Tyler Oneal Ratliff, 20, of 1700 block Lucas Street, Athens, first-degree criminal trespass and harassment
• Christopher Lee Johnson, 31, of 23000 block Sugar Way, Athens, possession of a controlled substance with intent, possession of drug paraphernalia - first offense, first-degree illegal possession of marijuana and possession of a pistol by a violent felon or ex-felon in possession of a firearm
• Jose William Lopez Morales, 39, of 9100 block Oz Drive, Chalmette, Louisiana, hold for Immigration and Customs Enforcement
• Raymond Lee Kerwin, 37, of 12000 block Lucas Ferry Road, Athens, third-degree domestic violence - criminal mischief
County thefts
The Limestone County Sheriff's Office reported the following thefts Thursday:
• TANNER — Electronic Benefits Transfer (food stamp) card valued at $1 stolen between Jan. 1 and 31, 9000 block Settle Road
• ELKMONT — R&G .22-caliber pistol valued at $100 stolen between Jan. 15 and Feb. 12, Ashley Brooke Way, no block number listed
• MADISON — Moose automatic maintenance charger valued at $40 stolen Feb. 12, 13000 block East Hatchett Road
• ARDMORE — Maytag clothes dryer, Jenson tool kit, table with glass, two eagle figurines, Sigma toolbox and 25 shirts, total $2,960, stolen during burglary Feb. 8 or 9, 27000 block Alabama 251
City arrests
The Athens Police Department reported the following arrests Thursday:
• Chase Garland Overton, 26, two counts of third-degree domestic violence - harassment
• Keith Lamar Petty, 26, driving under the influence of alcohol
City thefts
The Athens Police Department reported the following theft Thursday:
• Coach purse containing cash, wallet, credit/debit cards, 65 Percocet, driver's license and Social Security card, total $440, reported stolen Feb. 12, 1300 block U.S. 72 East
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.