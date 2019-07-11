County arrests
The Limestone County Sheriff's Office reported the following arrests Wednesday:
• Timothy Dwayne Acklin, 45, of 100 block Baltimore Drive, Huntsville, failure to pay child support
• Christopher Lee Richards, 44, of 21000 block Corey James Way, Owens, failure to pay child support
• Jarious O'Neal Montreal Miller, 23, of 11000 block Main St., Hillsboro, two counts of reckless endangerment
• Thomas Wayne Petty, 27, of 21000 block Holt Road, Athens, failure to pay child support
• Kenneth Cortez Wallace, 36, of 700 block Railroad Bed Road, Madison, failure to pay child support
• Timothy Daeon Williams, 28, of 800 block Keller Lane, Tuscumbia, probation violation on previous conviction for second-degree possession of marijuana
• Rohn Everett Pruett, 65, of 15000 block Jackson Lane, Athens, disorderly conduct
• Christy Ann Pollitz, 37, of 22000 block Compton, Athens, failure to pay child support
• Landon Scott Wooldridge, 25, of 19000 block Sewell Road, Athens, second-degree possession of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia - first offense
• Thomas Randolph Knight, 41, of 500 block 10th Avenue, Albany, Georgia, second-degree possession of marijuana and public intoxication
County thefts
The Limestone County Sheriff's Office reported the following thefts Wednesday:
• ELKMONT — Two .22-caliber rifles valued at $200 stolen during burglary between July 2-9, 18000 block McWilliams Street
• MADISON — Dale Earnhardt slot machine and car tag, total $51, stolen July 9, 1000 block Old Railroad Bed Road
City arrests
The Athens Police Department reported the following arrests Wednesday:
• Andrew Mark Hammond, 27, of 18000 block Alabama 99, Athens, bond revoked and fourth-degree theft or property
• Leah Megan Eastup, 30, of 17000 block University Drive, Huntsville, two counts of theft of property
• Kimberly Faye Bolton Hooie, 58, of 16000 block Alabama 251, Athens, fourth-degree theft of property
• Dexter James Pitman, 57, homeless, Athens, public intoxication
City thefts
The Athens Police Department reported the following thefts Wednesday:
• Apple iPhone valued at $1,000 and $10 in change stolen during vehicle break-in July 6 or 7, 400 block South Clinton Street
• Kia Forte LX automobile sustained $500 worth of scratches due to criminal mischief July 9, 100 block U.S. 31
• Three JJ's Bakery banana cream pies, one can of cheddar and sour cream Pringles potato chips, one can pizza Pringles chips and one six-pack of Coca-Cola, total $8.44, stolen July 9, 600 block South Jefferson Street
