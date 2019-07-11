Arrest Reports
County arrests

The Limestone County Sheriff's Office reported the following arrests Wednesday:

• Timothy Dwayne Acklin, 45, of 100 block Baltimore Drive, Huntsville, failure to pay child support

• Christopher Lee Richards, 44, of 21000 block Corey James Way, Owens, failure to pay child support

• Jarious O'Neal Montreal Miller, 23, of 11000 block Main St., Hillsboro, two counts of reckless endangerment

• Thomas Wayne Petty, 27, of 21000 block Holt Road, Athens, failure to pay child support

• Kenneth Cortez Wallace, 36, of 700 block Railroad Bed Road, Madison, failure to pay child support

• Timothy Daeon Williams, 28, of 800 block Keller Lane, Tuscumbia, probation violation on previous conviction for second-degree possession of marijuana

• Rohn Everett Pruett, 65, of 15000 block Jackson Lane, Athens, disorderly conduct

• Christy Ann Pollitz, 37, of 22000 block Compton, Athens, failure to pay child support

• Landon Scott Wooldridge, 25, of 19000 block Sewell Road, Athens, second-degree possession of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia - first offense

• Thomas Randolph Knight, 41, of 500 block 10th Avenue, Albany, Georgia, second-degree possession of marijuana and public intoxication

County thefts

The Limestone County Sheriff's Office reported the following thefts Wednesday:

• ELKMONT — Two .22-caliber rifles valued at $200 stolen during burglary between July 2-9, 18000 block McWilliams Street

• MADISON — Dale Earnhardt slot machine and car tag, total $51, stolen July 9, 1000 block Old Railroad Bed Road

City arrests

The Athens Police Department reported the following arrests Wednesday:

• Andrew Mark Hammond, 27, of 18000 block Alabama 99, Athens, bond revoked and fourth-degree theft or property

• Leah Megan Eastup, 30, of 17000 block University Drive, Huntsville, two counts of theft of property

• Kimberly Faye Bolton Hooie, 58, of 16000 block Alabama 251, Athens, fourth-degree theft of property

• Dexter James Pitman, 57, homeless, Athens, public intoxication

City thefts

The Athens Police Department reported the following thefts Wednesday:

Apple iPhone valued at $1,000 and $10 in change stolen during vehicle break-in July 6 or 7, 400 block South Clinton Street

Kia Forte LX automobile sustained $500 worth of scratches due to criminal mischief July 9, 100 block U.S. 31

Three JJ's Bakery banana cream pies, one can of cheddar and sour cream Pringles potato chips, one can pizza Pringles chips and one six-pack of Coca-Cola, total $8.44, stolen July 9, 600 block South Jefferson Street

