County arrests
The Limestone County Sheriff's Office reported the following arrests Thursday:
• Migel Santiago Tomas, 38, of 800 block Sanders Street, Athens, hold for Immigration and Customs Enforcement
• Destiny Marie Miller, 23, of 14000 block Elk River Mills Road, Athens, public intoxication
• William Hunter Goodwin, 28, of 100 block Andys Drive, Hazel Green, third-degree domestic violence - harassment
• Raymond Lee Kerwin, 37, of 12000 block Lucas Ferry Road, Athens, third-degree domestic violence - criminal trespass
• Daniel Eliseo Canseco Hernandez, 19, of 100 block Pattock Court, Athens, hold for Immigration and Customs Enforcement
County thefts
The Limestone County Sheriff's Office reported the following thefts Thursday:
• Tennessee license plate valued at $40 stolen March 11, 21000 block Rochelle Road
• 2017 white U-Haul truck Ford E350 valued at $15,000 stolen between March 5 and 11, 10000 block County Line Road
City arrests/thefts
The Athens Police Department reported no arrests or thefts Thursday.
