County arrests

The Limestone County Sheriff's Office reported the following arrests Thursday:

• Timothy Brant Jackson, 28, of 27000 block Saddle Trail, Toney, bond revoked on previous charges of possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia, carrying a concealed weapon and illegal possession of prescription drugs

• Tyler Tarell Dukes, 21, of 19000 block West Cox Road, Athens, bond revoked on previous charge of harassment

County thefts

The Limestone County Sheriff's Office reported the following thefts Thursday:

• ATHENS — U.S. currency valued at $380 stolen between Nov. 5 and 6, 19000 block Airfield Street

• ATHENS — Android tablet valued at $100 stolen between Nov. 2 and 3, 20000 block Green Meadows Road

• MADISON — U.S. currency valued at $125, Audi keys valued at $300 and pistol of unknown make or value stolen Oct. 31, 30000 block U.S. 72

City arrests

The Athens Police Department reported the following arrests Thursday:

• James Hubert Overton, 29, of 13000 block Carter Road, Athens, third-degree theft of property

• Tiffany Lasha Eubanks, 35, of 100 block East Sanderfer Road, Athens, chemical endangerment of a child

City thefts

The Athens Police Department reported the following thefts or incidents Thursday:

• Counterfeit $20 bill in circulation Nov. 5, 22000 block U.S. 72 East

• Fraudulent use of credit or debit card Oct. 4, 600 block East Forrest Street

• Car title stolen during vehicle break-in Feb. 6, 2000 block Lindsay Lane South

• Handgun valued at $200 found Nov. 5, 1300 block U.S. 72 East

• $60 in cash reported stolen Nov. 6, 1000 block U.S. 72 East

• $750 in damage to 2011 Chevrolet Camaro due to criminal mischief reported Nov. 6, 100 block Edinburgh Drive

