County arrests
The Limestone County Sheriff's Office reported the following arrests Thursday:
• Timothy Brant Jackson, 28, of 27000 block Saddle Trail, Toney, bond revoked on previous charges of possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia, carrying a concealed weapon and illegal possession of prescription drugs
• Tyler Tarell Dukes, 21, of 19000 block West Cox Road, Athens, bond revoked on previous charge of harassment
County thefts
The Limestone County Sheriff's Office reported the following thefts Thursday:
• ATHENS — U.S. currency valued at $380 stolen between Nov. 5 and 6, 19000 block Airfield Street
• ATHENS — Android tablet valued at $100 stolen between Nov. 2 and 3, 20000 block Green Meadows Road
• MADISON — U.S. currency valued at $125, Audi keys valued at $300 and pistol of unknown make or value stolen Oct. 31, 30000 block U.S. 72
City arrests
The Athens Police Department reported the following arrests Thursday:
• James Hubert Overton, 29, of 13000 block Carter Road, Athens, third-degree theft of property
• Tiffany Lasha Eubanks, 35, of 100 block East Sanderfer Road, Athens, chemical endangerment of a child
City thefts
The Athens Police Department reported the following thefts or incidents Thursday:
• Counterfeit $20 bill in circulation Nov. 5, 22000 block U.S. 72 East
• Fraudulent use of credit or debit card Oct. 4, 600 block East Forrest Street
• Car title stolen during vehicle break-in Feb. 6, 2000 block Lindsay Lane South
• Handgun valued at $200 found Nov. 5, 1300 block U.S. 72 East
• $60 in cash reported stolen Nov. 6, 1000 block U.S. 72 East
• $750 in damage to 2011 Chevrolet Camaro due to criminal mischief reported Nov. 6, 100 block Edinburgh Drive
