County arrests
The Limestone County Sheriff's Office reported the following arrests Wednesday:
• Joshua Brandon Temple, 28, of 24000 block Airport Road, Athens, possession of a controlled substance - hallucinogen
• John Brandon Sine, 50, of 2900 block Barnes Road, Ardmore, probation violation on previous conviction for driving under the influence of alcohol
• Joseph Adam Farler, 32, of 18000 block Coffman Road, Elkmont, fourth-degree theft
• Christopher Pryor Baylor, 58, of 15000 block Trey Hughes Drive, Harvest, DUI - alcohol (state trooper arrest)
• Jasmine Louise Turner, 22, of 2500 block Governor's Drive, Huntsville, second-degree criminal mischief - damage to public property
County thefts
The Limestone County Sheriff's Office reported no thefts Wednesday.
City arrests
The Athens Police Department reported the following arrests Wednesday:
• James William Todd, 49, third-degree criminal trespass
• Dallas Stanley Sharpe, 34, fourth-degree theft of property
• Leigh Ann Thomas, 49, fourth-degree theft of property
City thefts
The Athens Police Department reported the following theft Wednesday:
• TracFone cellphone, pack of Eagle cigarettes and pack of Pyramid cigarettes, total $35, reported stolen Jan. 8, 1300 block Ryan Street
