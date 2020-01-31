County arrests

The Limestone County Sheriff's Office reported the following arrests Thursday:

• Brittney Leigh Hensley, 32, of 29000 block Maddox Street, Ardmore, probation violation on previous convictions of third-degree domestic violence (harassing communications) and violation of a domestic violence protection order

• Candalisa Marie Tuck, 31, of 13000 block L & M Acres Drive, Athens, bond revoked on previous charge of third-degree criminal trespass

County thefts

The Limestone County Sheriff's Office reported the following thefts Thursday:

• ATHENS — White 2006 Chevrolet Silverado valued at $10,000 stolen Jan. 28, 21000 block Huber Road

• ATHENS — Predator generator valued at $350 stolen Jan. 27, 13000 block L & M Acres Drive

• ATHENS — Unauthorized use of an orange 2005 Dodge Neon valued at $1,500 stolen Jan. 29, 17000 block Nuclear Plant Road

City arrests

The Athens Police Department reported the following arrests Thursday:

• Nicholas Uray, 40, third-degree domestic violence and second-degree criminal mischief

• Susan Renae McMurray, 36, DUI (controlled substance)

City thefts

The Athens Police Department reported the following thefts and incidents Thursday:

• Accidental property damage to a drive-thru awning and clearance sign reported Jan. 30, 1300 block U.S. 72 East

Tags

