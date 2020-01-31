County arrests
The Limestone County Sheriff's Office reported the following arrests Thursday:
• Brittney Leigh Hensley, 32, of 29000 block Maddox Street, Ardmore, probation violation on previous convictions of third-degree domestic violence (harassing communications) and violation of a domestic violence protection order
• Candalisa Marie Tuck, 31, of 13000 block L & M Acres Drive, Athens, bond revoked on previous charge of third-degree criminal trespass
County thefts
The Limestone County Sheriff's Office reported the following thefts Thursday:
• ATHENS — White 2006 Chevrolet Silverado valued at $10,000 stolen Jan. 28, 21000 block Huber Road
• ATHENS — Predator generator valued at $350 stolen Jan. 27, 13000 block L & M Acres Drive
• ATHENS — Unauthorized use of an orange 2005 Dodge Neon valued at $1,500 stolen Jan. 29, 17000 block Nuclear Plant Road
City arrests
The Athens Police Department reported the following arrests Thursday:
• Nicholas Uray, 40, third-degree domestic violence and second-degree criminal mischief
• Susan Renae McMurray, 36, DUI (controlled substance)
City thefts
The Athens Police Department reported the following thefts and incidents Thursday:
• Accidental property damage to a drive-thru awning and clearance sign reported Jan. 30, 1300 block U.S. 72 East
