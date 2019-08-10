County arrests
The Limestone County Sheriff's Office reported the following arrests Friday:
• Jason Allen Wilkerson, 44, of 18000 block Sunflower Way, Athens, surety off bond on previous charge of first-degree theft
• Joseph Dale Slaton, 39, of 14000 block Section Line Road, Elkmont, bond revocation
• Jonathan Dale Self, 37, of 17000 block Brownsferry Road, Athens, bond revocation
• Haley Lyn Gibson, 19, of 16000 block Albert Road, Athens, tampering with physical evidence and second-degree possession of marijuana
• Jimmy Tyrone Gibson, 20, of 16000 block Albert Road, Athens, tampering with physical evidence and second-degree possession of marijuana
• Jessica Brooke Newman, 24, of 23000 block Porter Road, Elkmont, unlawful breaking and entering a vehicle
• Courtney Renee Hobbs, 29, of 21000 block Easter Ferry Road, Elkmont, probation violation
• Richard Mathew Barber, 35, of 500 block Ready Section Road, Hazel Green, bond revocation
County thefts
The Limestone County Sheriff's Office reported the following thefts Friday:
• ATHENS — Set of keys valued at $50 stolen during vehicle break-in Aug. 9, 15000 block Blackburn Road
City arrests/thefts
The Athens Police Department reported no arrests or thefts Friday.
