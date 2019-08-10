Arrest Reports
County arrests

The Limestone County Sheriff's Office reported the following arrests Friday:

• Jason Allen Wilkerson, 44, of 18000 block Sunflower Way, Athens, surety off bond on previous charge of first-degree theft

• Joseph Dale Slaton, 39, of 14000 block Section Line Road, Elkmont, bond revocation

• Jonathan Dale Self, 37, of 17000 block Brownsferry Road, Athens, bond revocation

• Haley Lyn Gibson, 19, of 16000 block Albert Road, Athens, tampering with physical evidence and second-degree possession of marijuana

• Jimmy Tyrone Gibson, 20, of 16000 block Albert Road, Athens, tampering with physical evidence and second-degree possession of marijuana

• Jessica Brooke Newman, 24, of 23000 block Porter Road, Elkmont, unlawful breaking and entering a vehicle

• Courtney Renee Hobbs, 29, of 21000 block Easter Ferry Road, Elkmont, probation violation

• Richard Mathew Barber, 35, of 500 block Ready Section Road, Hazel Green, bond revocation

County thefts

The Limestone County Sheriff's Office reported the following thefts Friday:

• ATHENS — Set of keys valued at $50 stolen during vehicle break-in Aug. 9, 15000 block Blackburn Road

City arrests/thefts

The Athens Police Department reported no arrests or thefts Friday.

