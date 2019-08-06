County arrests
The Limestone County Sheriff's Office reported the following arrests Saturday, Sunday and Monday:
• Amy Nadell Cagle, 48, of 300 block Bright Avenue, Fayetteville, Tennessee, bond revoked on previous charge of third-degree theft
• Richard Van Hawkins, 48, of Cantonment, Florida, public intoxication
• Ronnie James Dunlap, 52, of 8000 block County Road 214, Trinity, second-degree possession of marijuana
• Tammie Lea Doss, 56, of 1300 block Seventh Avenue, Athens, public intoxication
• Anthony Albert Scroggins, 44, of 18000 block Oakdale Road, Athens, possession of a controlled substance
• Jacob Scott Hood, 28, of 13000 block Robinson Lane, Elkmont, third-degree theft and fraudulent use of a credit/debit card
• William Clint Griffin, 27, of 23000 block U.S. 72 East, Athens, violation of Limestone Community Corrections Program on two previous convictions for possession of a controlled substance
• Jessie Lee Johnson, 33, of 21000 block Yarbrough Road, Athens, contempt of court
• Tedric Christopher Boldin, 23, of 1900 block Cain Drive, Athens, first-degree possession of marijuana
• Joseph Dale Slaton, 39, of 14000 block Section Line, Elkmont, driving under the influence of controlled substances, resisting arrest and destruction of state property by a prisoner
• Hailey Elizabeth Bence, 27, of 22000 block Blackburn Road, Athens, third-degree domestic violence (harassment)
• Randy Gene Kyle Jr., 30, of 12000 block Nave Road, Tanner, probation violation on previous conviction for first-degree manufacturing a controlled substance, first-degree theft and first-degree possession of a forged instrument
• Ronald Lane Watkins, 22, of 200 block Lauderdale County Road 600, Rogersville, DUI (alcohol)
• Brandi Renee Robinson, 36, of 12000 block Nave Road, Athens, bond revocation on multiple charges
• Michael Shane Butler, 45, of 19000 block Piney Chapel Road, Athens, distribution of a controlled substance
• Ronskee Hayes Cherry, 43, of Birmingham, probation violation on previous conviction for harassment
County thefts
The Limestone County Sheriff's Office reported no thefts Monday.
City arrests
The Athens Police Department reported the following arrests Monday:
• Thomas Randolph Knight, 41, of 600 block Wright Street, Athens, probation revocation
• Jimmy Michael Whatley, 44, of 23000 block Norman Lane, Elkmont, fourth-degree theft of property
• Jamie Marie Smith, 39, of 500 block Old Decatur Road, Athens, probation revocation
• Osmond Dewayne Randolph, 45, of 500 block Elkton Street, Athens, attempting to elude
• Tesha Ann Gatlin Hamilton, 42, of 11000 block Friend Road, Athens, fourth-degree theft of property, resisting arrest and disorderly conduct
• Charles Colt Browder, 33, of 200 block U.S. 31, Athens, disorderly conduct
• Sandra Rene Bates, 34, of 600 block Joe Lemmond Road, Somerville, unlawful possession of a controlled substance
• Heather Nicole Brackeen, 37, of 18000 block Moyers Road, Athens, unlawful possession of a controlled substance
• Gail Yoshie Smith, 62, of 10 block Sandra Lane, Athens, third-degree domestic violence (harassment)
• Bradley Dean Hasting, 39, of 21000 block Mitchell Lane, Athens, fourth-degree theft of property
• Joshua James Montgomery, 32, of 22000 block Compton Lane, Athens, third-degree criminal trespass
City thefts
The Athens Police Department reported the following thefts and incidents Monday:
• Dozen packages of Wright bacon, total $114.60, stolen July 30, 600 block South Jefferson Street
• Ceiling fan, two chandeliers, miscellaneous tools and five faucets, total $1,850, stolen during burglary between July 31 and Aug. 2, 18000 block Edgewood Road
• $145 in cash stolen June 22, 700 block South Clinton Street (reported Aug. 2)
• LG smartphone valued at $499 stolen Aug. 2, 20000 Juniper Private Circle
• Two Douglas all-season tires valued at $210 damaged due to criminal mischief Aug. 3, 700 block South Clinton Street
• B-Air Blower valued at $200 stolen Aug. 4, 700 block Westview Avenue
