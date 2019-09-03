County arrests
The Limestone County Sheriff's Office reported the following arrests Monday:
• Billy Joe Carruth Jr., 47, of 22000 block Piney Chapel Road, Athens, first-degree receiving stolen property
• Kendrick Seth Miller, 29, of 21000 block Piney Chapel Road, Athens, third-degree domestic violence (menacing) and second-degree domestic violence (assault)
• Leah Ann Justice, 23, of 29000 block Dorning Road, Toney, chemical endangerment of a child
• Billy Jay Howell, 47, of 16000 block Fort Hampton Road, Elkmont, bond recovation on previous charge of distribution of a controlled substance (methamphetamine)
• Gregory Scott Poss, 36, of 15000 block Thompson Lane, Athens, three counts negotiating with a non-negotiable instrument and bond revocation on previous charge of negotiating with a non-negotiable instrument
• Eric Dan Meadows, 46, of 17000 block Brownsferry Road, Athens, bond revocation on previous charge of fourth-degree theft of property
• Kehon La Shon Dowling, 25, of 21000 block Easter Ferry Road, Elkmont, resisting arrest and disorderly conduct
• Pete Amalio Hernandez, 31, of 18000 block Hightower Road, Athens, possession of a controlled substance (methamphetamine) and possession of drug paraphernalia
• Amanda Mae McCurry, 28, of 200 block Campbell Drive, Athens, possession of drug paraphernalia
• Chad Dewayne Green, 50, of 17000 block Cox Road, Athens, grand jury indictment on two counts third-degree burglary
• Humberto Torres Lopez Jr., 40, of 13000 block Blackburn Road, Athens, resisting arrest, attempt to elude by any means and probation violation on previous conviction of third-degree theft
• Bryan Morrow, 48, of 300 block East Hawthorne Street, Florence, two counts negotiating with non-negotiable instrument
• Robert Louis Harris, 50, of 2400 block U.S. 31 South, Athens, public intoxication
• Jesse Gene Johnson, 32, of 15000 block Line Road, Athens, possession of a controlled substance (heroin), possession of a controlled substance (methamphetamine) and second-degree possession of marijuana
• Emily Nicole Oswald, 23, of 21000 block Tillman Mill Road, Elkmont, fourth-degree theft of property
• Jacob Logan Andrews, 23, of 21000 block North Tillman Mill Road, Athens, second-degree domestic violence (menacing)
• Kevin Deshawn Tolliver, 25, of Sandra Lane, Athens, bond revocation on previous charge of giving false identification to law enforcement officer
• Stephanie Lynn Blume, 37, of 100 block Callen Drive, Madison, DUI (alcohol)
County thefts
The Limestone County Sheriff's Office reported no thefts Monday.
City arrests/thefts
The Athens Police Department reported no arrests or thefts Monday.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.