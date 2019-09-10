County arrests
The Limestone County Sheriff's Office reported the following arrests Monday:
• Cathy Lynn Ridgeway, 49, of 1600 block Northwest Armstrong Street, Huntsville, probation violation of previous conviction of third-degree burglary
• Jacob Logan Andrews, 23, of 21000 block North Tillman Mill Road, Elkmont, reckless endangerment (aggravated)
• Eric Mack Miles, 38, of 26000 block Coral Street, Ardmore, Tennessee, possession of a controlled substance (methamphetamine) and DUI (controlled substances)
• Amanda Gayle Sullivan, 36, of 21000 block Alabama 127, Elkmont, bond revoked on previous charge of third-degree burglary
• Jessica Dowling Petty, 38, of 25000 block Summerwood Drive, Madison, DUI (alcohol)
• Andrea Roseann Trainer, 47, of 100 block Lazy River Court, Harvest, two counts negotiating with a non-negotiable worthless instrument
• Scott Patrick Kilby, 22, of 700 block Mondye Road, Phil Campbell, (Alabama State Troopers arrest) operating vehicle without insurance and DUI (alcohol)
• Charlie Ray Cain Jr., 50, of 25000 block Children Street, Elkmont, third-degree domestic violence (harassment)
County thefts
The Limestone County Sheriff's Office reported the following thefts or incidents Monday:
• MADISON — U.S. currency valued at $100 stolen Sept. 3, 7000 block Greenbrier Road
• ATHENS — Wallet valued at $60, Redstone Federal Credit Union debit card valued at $1 and U.S. currency valued at $160 stolen Sept. 5, 14000 block Blackburn Road
• ATHENS — Korg piano valued at $1,200, Korg synchronizer valued at $900, Fender bass guitar valued at $500 and 200 black wireless microphones valued at $200 stolen between Aug. 24 and 25, 22000 block Carey Road
• ATHENS — Kool-Aid pack valued at 25 cents stolen Sept. 5, 20000 block Alabama 127
• TONEY — Two batteries valued at $75 stolen between Aug. 30 and Sept. 6, 27000 block Harvest Road
• ELKMONT — Vehicle decal valued at $2 stolen between March 8 and Sept. 5, 26000 block Alabama 251
• ATHENS — Two batteries valued at $107 stolen between Aug. 18 and Sept. 5, 21000 block Yarbrough Road
• LESTER — JBL Bluetooth speaker valued at $150 stoeln Sept. 6, 10000 block West Limestone Road
• ELKMONT — Tan bulldog valued at $2,000 stolen Sept. 6, 2000 block Pine Ridge Road
• ATHENS — Unauthorized use of silver 2003 Chevrolet Cavalier valued at $3,000 between Sept. 5 and 7, 7000 block Holt Springer Road
• ATHENS — 9 mm Keltec pistol valued at $350 stolen between Sept. 6 and 7, 21000 block Piney Chapel Road
• LESTER — Jewelry valued at $2,308 stolen between Sept. 2 and 8, 29000 block Alabama 99
• ATHENS — Remington shotgun valued at $300, three .22-caliber Marlin rifles valued at $200, .22-caliber rifle valued at $200, Sig Sauer P229 pistol valued at $800, Smith & Wesson pistol valued at $500, .38-caliber Taurus pistol valued at $250, .32-caliber Derringer pistol valued at $50, Browning shotgun valued at $500, 12-gauge Remington 1187 shotgun valued at $300, 12-gauge Remington 1100 shotgun valued at $300, 20-gauge Remington Light 20 shotgun valued at $300, 30-06 Remington rifle valued at $300, 12-gauge Remington 870 shotgun valued at $300, AR-15 rifle valude at $700, Mac-90 pistol valued at $600, AK rifle valued at $300 and 12-gauge Winchester shotgun valued at $200 stolen Sept. 8, 13000 block Snake Road
City arrests
The Athens Police Department reported the following arrests Monday:
• Jacob Ray Hodge, 26, fourth-degree theft of property
• Michael Douglas Hacker, 34, possession/receipt of a controlled substance and two counts unlawful distribution of a controlled substance
• Tracy Lynn Ramirez, 48, possession of a controlled substance, illegal possession of prescription drugs and possession of drug paraphernalia
• Alonzo Ortiz Perez, 26, DUI (alcohol)
City thefts
The Athens Police Department reported the following thefts Monday:
• Two Dell laptops valued at $1,199.98 stolen Sept. 6, 1000 block U.S. 72 East
• Merchandise valued at $113.50 stolen Sept. 6, 1000 block U.S. 72 East
• Galaxy 5 valued at $200, Blackberry valued at $200, miscellaneous clothes valued at $25 and heart monitor of no value stolen Sept. 6, 400 block Elm Street
• Carson liter backpack valued at $100, Bluetooth headphones valued at $30, straight razor valued at $20 and handmade quilt valued at $400 stolen Sept. 7, unknown block
• Vans shoes valued at $60 stolen Sept. 7, 200 block French Farms Boulevard
• Garmin GPS valued at $180 stolen Sept. 7, 14000 block Cheyenne Drive
• Money valued at $454 stolen Sept. 7, 100 block U.S. 31 South
