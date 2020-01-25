Arrest Reports
County arrests

The Limestone County Sheriff's Office reported the following arrests Friday:

• Israel Bahena Perez, 40, of 15000 block Ham Road, Athens, hold for Immigration and Customs Enforcement

• Geoffrey Gene Gilliland, 44, of 22000 block Bill Walker Road, Athens, public intoxication

• Brandy Leigh Craft, 38, of 1200 block Grave Avenue, Athens, violation of Limestone Community Corrections Program on previous conviction for distribution of a controlled substance - hallucinogen distribution and distribution of a controlled substance - hallucinogen possession

County thefts

The Limestone County Sheriff's Office reported the following thefts Friday:

• ELKMONT — Three radial tires valued at $1,200 stolen Jan. 23, 18000 block McWilliams Street

• ELKMONT — Dietary supplement valued at $34 stolen Jan. 15, 25000 block Thach Road

• ATHENS — Shooter Arms .45-caliber pistol valued at $400 stolen during vehicle break-in between Jan. 19 and 22, 18000 block McMunn Lane

City arrests

The Athens Police Department reported the following arrests Friday:

• Terry Nathan Couch, 29, third-degree theft of property

• Brandon Michael Propst, 38, driving under the influence of alcohol and leaving the scene of an accident

City thefts

The Athens Police Department reported the following thefts Friday:

• Vera Bradley purse, handbag, wallet, debit cards, cash and Alabama driver's license, total $315, reported stolen Jan. 23, 22000 block Baltusrol Lane

• Appliances, tools, light fixtures and plumbing, total $2,000, reported stolen Jan. 23, 24000 block Beacon Circle

• Samsung Galaxy 8 smartphone and case, total $450, reported stolen Jan. 23, 500 block South Hine Street

