County arrests
The Limestone County Sheriff's Office reported the following arrests Friday:
• Israel Bahena Perez, 40, of 15000 block Ham Road, Athens, hold for Immigration and Customs Enforcement
• Geoffrey Gene Gilliland, 44, of 22000 block Bill Walker Road, Athens, public intoxication
• Brandy Leigh Craft, 38, of 1200 block Grave Avenue, Athens, violation of Limestone Community Corrections Program on previous conviction for distribution of a controlled substance - hallucinogen distribution and distribution of a controlled substance - hallucinogen possession
County thefts
The Limestone County Sheriff's Office reported the following thefts Friday:
• ELKMONT — Three radial tires valued at $1,200 stolen Jan. 23, 18000 block McWilliams Street
• ELKMONT — Dietary supplement valued at $34 stolen Jan. 15, 25000 block Thach Road
• ATHENS — Shooter Arms .45-caliber pistol valued at $400 stolen during vehicle break-in between Jan. 19 and 22, 18000 block McMunn Lane
City arrests
The Athens Police Department reported the following arrests Friday:
• Terry Nathan Couch, 29, third-degree theft of property
• Brandon Michael Propst, 38, driving under the influence of alcohol and leaving the scene of an accident
City thefts
The Athens Police Department reported the following thefts Friday:
• Vera Bradley purse, handbag, wallet, debit cards, cash and Alabama driver's license, total $315, reported stolen Jan. 23, 22000 block Baltusrol Lane
• Appliances, tools, light fixtures and plumbing, total $2,000, reported stolen Jan. 23, 24000 block Beacon Circle
• Samsung Galaxy 8 smartphone and case, total $450, reported stolen Jan. 23, 500 block South Hine Street
