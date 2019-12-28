County arrests
The Limestone County Sheriff's Office reported the following arrests Friday:
• Christopher Lynn Lones, 40, of 100 block Greenfield Road, Hazel Green, probation revoked on previous conviction for first-degree home-repair fraud
• Cameron Lee Parker, 32, of 8000 block Flicker Lane, Athens, bond revoked on previous charge of third-degree theft - credit card/automatic teller machine fraud
• Regina Danielle Davis, 42, of 18000 block Alabama 127, Athens, possession of a controlled substance - methamphetamine and possession of drug paraphernalia - first offense
County thefts
The Limestone County Sheriff's Office reported the following thefts Friday:
• ATHENS — $10,900 in cash stolen between Dec. 2 and 20, 13000 block Breckenridge Drive
• LESTER — Dewalt jigsaw and drill, ratchet set, jamb saw and knife, total $500, stolen between Jan. 1 and Dec. 26, 25000 block Hunter Gates Road
City arrests
The Athens Police Department reported no arrests Friday.
City thefts
The Athens Police Department reported the following thefts Friday:
• Kobalt toolbox valued at $200 stolen Dec. 20, 200 block Sunset Drive
• Custom knife with stag-horn handle valued at $500 stolen Dec. 22, 1700 block U.S. 72 East
• Dollar General yellow shopping basket valued at $5 containing $75 in grocery items stolen Dec. 26, 1200 block North Jefferson Street
• Mirror valued at $50 damaged due to criminal mischief Dec. 27, 20000 block Huntsville-Browns Ferry Road
