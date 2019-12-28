Arrest Reports
County arrests

The Limestone County Sheriff's Office reported the following arrests Friday:

• Christopher Lynn Lones, 40, of 100 block Greenfield Road, Hazel Green, probation revoked on previous conviction for first-degree home-repair fraud

• Cameron Lee Parker, 32, of 8000 block Flicker Lane, Athens, bond revoked on previous charge of third-degree theft - credit card/automatic teller machine fraud

• Regina Danielle Davis, 42, of 18000 block Alabama 127, Athens, possession of a controlled substance - methamphetamine and possession of drug paraphernalia - first offense

County thefts

The Limestone County Sheriff's Office reported the following thefts Friday:

• ATHENS — $10,900 in cash stolen between Dec. 2 and 20, 13000 block Breckenridge Drive

• LESTER — Dewalt jigsaw and drill, ratchet set, jamb saw and knife, total $500, stolen between Jan. 1 and Dec. 26, 25000 block Hunter Gates Road

City arrests

The Athens Police Department reported no arrests Friday.

City thefts

The Athens Police Department reported the following thefts Friday:

• Kobalt toolbox valued at $200 stolen Dec. 20, 200 block Sunset Drive

• Custom knife with stag-horn handle valued at $500 stolen Dec. 22, 1700 block U.S. 72 East

• Dollar General yellow shopping basket valued at $5 containing $75 in grocery items stolen Dec. 26, 1200 block North Jefferson Street

• Mirror valued at $50 damaged due to criminal mischief Dec. 27, 20000 block Huntsville-Browns Ferry Road

