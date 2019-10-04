County arrests
The Limestone County Sheriff's Office reported the following arrests Thursday:
• Joshua Wayne Emerson, 35, of 25000 block Newby Road, Athens, third-degree burglary
• Jonathan Wayne Scott, 33, of 28000 block Falcon Way, Elkmont, public intoxication
• Barry Wayne McKinney, 41, of 22000 block Looney Road, Athens, giving false identification to a law enforcement officer
• Stacie Michelle Conley, 42, of 1400 block Seventh Street, Athens, negotiating with a non-negotiable worthless instrument
• Crystal Ann Mason, 29, of 30000 block Tennessee 110, Ardmore, Tennessee, negotiating with a non-negotiable worthless instrument
County thefts
The Limestone County Sheriff's Office reported the following thefts Thursday:
• MADISON — Beige 2001 Mercury Sable valued at $600, three bags of clothes valued at $100 and jewelry valued at $3,000 stolen between Oct. 1 and 2, 26000 block Henderson Road
• MADISON — Ashley furniture valued at $674.93 stolen between Sept. 30 and Oct. 1, 7000 block Greenbrier Road
• ATHENS — Medications valued at $1 stolen Oct. 2, 17000 block Sewell Road
• ELKMONT — Vehicle parts valued at $3,720 stolen between Jan. 15 and Oct. 2, 25000 block Elkton Road
City arrests
The Athens Police Department reported the following arrests Thursday:
• Angela Marie Power, 39, of 23000 block Slate Road, Athens, fourth-degree theft of property
• Elisha Anne Green Smith, 43, of 8600 block Bloodview Drive, Madison, first-degree theft of property
• Heather Nicole Derringer, 34, of 14000 block Chris Way, Athens, fraudulent use of a debit/credit card
City thefts
The Athens Police Department reported the following thefts Thursday:
• Money valued at $200 reported stolen Oct. 2, 15000 block David Street
• Mixed amount of change valued at $200, two K-Bar knives valued at $200, katana valued at $250, clothes valued at $150, 17 first-edition Civil War books valued at $25, Fender guitar valued at $175 and Samsung 32-inch flat-screen television valued at $200 reported stolen Oct. 2, Fifth Avenue Apartments
• Alabama Tuskegee tag valued at $203.25 reported stolen Oct. 3, 1100 block South Hine Street
