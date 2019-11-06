County arrests
The Limestone County Sheriff's Office reported the following arrests Tuesday:
• Cameron Blake Powers, 24, of 14000 block Chris Way, Athens, surety off bond on previous charge of first-degree theft
• Frank James Johnson, 21, homeless, violation of Limestone Community Corrections Program on previous convictions for possession of a controlled substance
• Daniel James Wentz, 42, of 28000 block Oak Grove Road, Ardmore, probation violation on previous conviction for possession of a controlled substance
• Randall Wade Chambers, 34, of 17000 block Nuclear Plant Road, Athens, surety off bon on previous charge of first-degree assault - non family - gun
County thefts
The Limestone County Sheriff's Office reported the following thefts Tuesday:
• ATHENS — 1987 gray Toyota truck valued at $2,500 stolen Nov. 3 or 4, 27000 block Ed Ray Road
• ATHENS — 2008 red Dodge Ram truck of unknown value and Taurus PY809 9mm pistol valued at $250, stolen Oct. 30 or 31, 7000 block Holt Springer Road
• ATHENS — 2006 gray BMW 750L1 valued at $8,000 stolen between June 7 and Nov. 4, 17000 block Turner Street
• ELKMONT — 1985 red Honda TRX125 four-wheeler valued at $400 stolen Nov. 2 or 3, 25000 block New Bethel Road
• ATHENS — 1998 white Mitsubishi Montero of unknown value stolen Nov. 4 or 5, 18000 block East Limestone Road
City arrests
The Athens Police Department reported no new arrests Tuesday.
City thefts
The Athens Police Department reported the following thefts Tuesday:
• Merchandise valued at $84 reported stolen Nov. 4, 1000 block U.S. 72 East
• Saturn SL car title valued at $20 reported stolen Nov. 5, 2000 block South Lindsay Lane
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.