County arrests
The Limestone County Sheriff's Office reported the following arrests Wednesday:
• Clarence Henry McDaniel Jr., 66, of 400 Skyview Drive, Athens, bond revoked on previous charge of possession of a controlled substance - dangerous drugs
• Joshua Glenn Proctor, 33, of 29000 block Lakeview Drive, Ardmore, torture/willful abuse of a child (warrant)
• Joslynn Sierra Winston, 23, of 15000 block Dupree Drive, Athens, possession of a controlled substance - methamphetamine
• Samantha Nicole Boyd, 27, of 15000 block Dupree Drive, Athens, third-degree aggravated assault - nonfamily
County thefts
The Limestone County Sheriff's Office reported the following theft Wednesday:
• ATHENS — Two LG TVs, two Samsung TVs, one Hewlett-Packard Pavilion computer, two Apple MacBook Pro computers and one Apple Xbox gaming system, total $7,400, stolen during burglary between Nov. 27 and Dec. 1, 16000 block Woodhaven Drive
City arrests
The Athens Police Department reported the following arrests Wednesday:
• Rufus Braden, 66, probation revocation
• Aronde M. Walker, 19, probation revocation
• Miranda Joan Lewis, 36, probation revocation
• Edward Thomas Ferguson II, 31, second-degree receiving stolen property and unlawful possession of a controlled substance
• Charles Colt Browder, 33, destruction of state property by a prisoner and disorderly conduct
• Amanda Posey Robinson, 49, of third-degree domestic violence - menacing
City thefts
The Athens Police Department reported the following thefts Wednesday:
• Lily & Dan children's winter jacket valued at $17 reported stolen Dec. 3, 100 block U.S. 72 East
• 5 by 10 utility trailer with wooden floor and 2 by 6 wooden gate, Husqvarna backpack blower, Echo string trimmer, red Murray push mower, total $1,450, reported stolen Dec. 3, 1300 block West Elm Street
• 50-inch TV valued at $160 stolen and front door valued at $300 damaged, reported Dec. 4, 500 block Elkton Street
• Schwinn reproduction bicycle valued at $150 reported stolen Dec. 4, 600 block South Jefferson Street
Commented
