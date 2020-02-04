County arrests
The Limestone County Sheriff's Office reported the following arrests Monday:
• Anastasia Adkins Parvin, 36, of Lauderdale County Road 76, Rogersville, negotiating with non-negotiable instrument
• Harold Lee Champion, 57, of 100 block Windy Way, Madison, first-degree theft
• Tremayne D. Oden, 40, of 100 block Gordon Terrace, Columbia, Tennessee, driving under the influence of alcohol
• Jarvis Cortez Reedus, 31, of 1200 block Clark View Street, Decatur, negotiating with non-negotiable instrument
• Michelle Louise Vaughn, 37, of 24000 block Sardis Springs Road, Athens, possession of a controlled substance and public intoxication
• Charles Olen Sutton Jr., 53, of 14000 block Seven Mile Post Road, Athens, third-degree domestic violence (harassment)
County thefts
The Limestone County Sheriff's Office reported the following thefts Monday:
• ELKMONT — Element TV valued at $120, Xbox 360 valued at $50, PlayStation valued at $300, 70 DVD movies valued at $700, 15 games for Xbox and PlayStation valued at $600, U.S. currency valued at $350 and medications valued at $25 stolen Feb. 1, 24000 block Alabama 99
• TONEY — U.S. currency valued at $61 stolen Feb. 1, 29000 block Dorning Road
• ATHENS — Two pizzas valued at $31.24 stolen Feb. 1, 26000 block Elkins Road
• ELKMONT — Two LED headlights valued at $120 stolen Feb. 2, unknown block Fish Hatchery Road
• LESTER — John Deere riding lawn mower valued at $300 and John Deere dump trailer valued at $150 stolen Feb. 2, 29000 block Lester Road
City arrests
The Athens Police Department reported the following arrests Monday:
• Tarion Kenchutta Orr, 22, second-degree domestic violence (assault) and third-degree domestic violence
• Eunie Christine Nix Sims, 33, fourth-degree theft of property
• Andre Horton Jr., 28, arrest for another agency
• Jin Hong, 45, DUI (alcohol)
• Roger Chad Abernathy, 44, second-degree receiving stolen property and first-degree theft of property
• Tamra Jean Pierce, 43, unlawful possession of a controlled substance and second-degree illegal possession of marijuana
• Lucas Samuel Stephens, 19, DUI (alcohol)
• Gayla Dawn Cummings, 60, third-degree domestic violence (harassment)
City thefts
The Athens Police Department reported the following theft Monday:
• 3-ton jack with jack stands valued at $175 reported stolen Jan. 31, 1300 block U.S. 72 East
• Billfold valued at $15, ID card of no value and money valued at $250 reported stolen Feb. 1, 1400 block East Elm Street
• Damage valued at $65 to a Toyota Camry CE in the form of a punctured tire reported Feb. 2, unknown area of Athens
