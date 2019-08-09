Arrest Reports
County arrests

The Limestone County Sheriff's Office reported the following arrests Thursday:

• Malinda Christine Marks, 43, of 17000 block Brownsferry Road, Athens, disorderly conduct

• Jonathan Dale Self, 37, of 17000 block Brownsferry Road, Athens, third-degree domestic violence (harassment)

• Faye Whitt, 65, of 500 block Wicker Berry Way, Athens, harassment

County thefts

The Limestone County Sheriff's Office reported the following thefts Thursday:

• ATHENS — .380-caliber Ruger LCP11 pistol valued at $285 stolen during a vehicle break-in between July 25 and Aug. 6, 11000 block Lucas Ferry Road

• ATHENS — Three interior lights valued at $200, conduit wire valued at $150 and copper wire valued at $15 stolen between June 7 and Aug. 7, unknown block Tillman Mill Road

• ATHENS — U.S. currency valued at $927 stolen between Aug. 6 and 7, 18000 block Elk Estates

• ELKMONT — Gucci makeup bag valued at $50 stolen during a vehicle break-in Aug. 7, 15000 block Cannon Road

City arrests/thefts

The Athens Police Department reported no arrests or thefts Thursday.

