County arrests
The Limestone County Sheriff's Office reported the following arrests Thursday:
• Malinda Christine Marks, 43, of 17000 block Brownsferry Road, Athens, disorderly conduct
• Jonathan Dale Self, 37, of 17000 block Brownsferry Road, Athens, third-degree domestic violence (harassment)
• Faye Whitt, 65, of 500 block Wicker Berry Way, Athens, harassment
County thefts
The Limestone County Sheriff's Office reported the following thefts Thursday:
• ATHENS — .380-caliber Ruger LCP11 pistol valued at $285 stolen during a vehicle break-in between July 25 and Aug. 6, 11000 block Lucas Ferry Road
• ATHENS — Three interior lights valued at $200, conduit wire valued at $150 and copper wire valued at $15 stolen between June 7 and Aug. 7, unknown block Tillman Mill Road
• ATHENS — U.S. currency valued at $927 stolen between Aug. 6 and 7, 18000 block Elk Estates
• ELKMONT — Gucci makeup bag valued at $50 stolen during a vehicle break-in Aug. 7, 15000 block Cannon Road
City arrests/thefts
The Athens Police Department reported no arrests or thefts Thursday.
