County arrests
The Limestone County Sheriff's Office reported the following arrests Tuesday:
• Brandon Wayne Howard, 33, of McCormick Lane, Athens, no block number listed, three counts of possession of a controlled substance — methamphetamine and dangerous drugs, second-degree possession of marijuana and fourth-degree theft of property
• Amber Lyn Tidwell, 37, of 29000 block Alabama 99, Lester, third-degree domestic violence - harassment
County thefts
The Limestone County Sheriff's Office reported no thefts Tuesday.
City arrests
The Athens Police Department reported the following arrests Tuesday:
• Alan Christopher Canler, 37, of 800 block Jackson Drive, Athens, bond revocation
• Brenda Michelle Barrios, 29, of 21000 block New Garden Road, Elkmont, fourth-degree theft of property
• Bruce Victor Boles, 53, of 1500 block Ready Section Road, Hazel Green, driving under the influence of alcohol
• Jessica Nicole Dugger, 23, of 13000 block Marks Drive, Athens, unlawful breaking and entering a vehicle
City thefts
The Athens Police Department reported the following thefts Tuesday:
• Wallet containing Redstone Federal Credit Union credit card, Social Security card and driver's license, total $30, stolen during vehicle break-in Aug. 21 or 22, 600 block Ninth Avenue
• Control bicycle valued at $500 stolen during burglary Aug. 26, 1000 block Fifth Avenue
